Zhang Chuanjiang Appointed as CNOOC Ltd Chairman

Chinese state-owned oil and gas exploration and production company CNOOC Limited has brought in Zhang Chuanjiang as board chairman, non-executive director, nomination committee chairman and Chairman of the Strategy and Sustainability Committee effective July 8.

Zhang previously served as Deputy General Manager and General Manager of the Ordos Coal-to-Liquids Branch of China Shenhua Coal to Liquid and Chemical Co. Ltd., Chairman of China Shenhua Coal to Liquid and Chemical Co. Ltd., and the Director of the Chemical Industry Operation and Management Center of China Energy Investment Corp. Co. Ltd.

Chuanjiang also served as Chairman of CHN Energy Ningxia Coal Industry Co. Ltd. from March to July 2020. From July 2020 to April 2024, he served as Vice President of China Datang Corp. Ltd., and from April 2024 to June 2025, as Director and President of the same company.

Since June 2025, he has been Chairman of China National Offshore Oil Corp., Chairman and President of Overseas Oil & Gas Corp. Ltd. and Chairman of CNOOC (BVI) Ltd.

Born in 1968, Chuanjiang holds a Master’s in engineering.

Earlier CNOOC Ltd. announced the establishment of a joint operating company in Kazakhstan with Joint Stock Company National Company KazMunayGas (KMG). It was the result of a Contract for the Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons in the Zhylyoi Subsoil Area with the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Zhylyoi Subsoil Area is partly in the Atyrau region and partly in the Kazakhstan sector of the Caspian Sea, covering around 958 square kilometers (370 square miles). The contract specifies a 9-year initial exploration phase. CNOOC Hong Kong Holding Ltd. and KMG each own a 50 percent interest.

