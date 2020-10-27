Zeta Knocks Out 16 Percent of US GOM Oil Production
Almost 16 percent of oil production and six percent of gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) has been shut in as a result of Tropical Storm Zeta, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) has revealed.
Based on data from offshore operator reports submitted as of 11:30 CDT Monday, personnel have been evacuated from a total of ten production platforms in the region, which equates to 1.56 percent of the 643 manned platforms in the area. As of Monday, no personnel had been evacuated from non-dynamically positioned rigs in the U.S. GOM and a total of six dynamically positioned rigs had been moved out of the hurricane’s projected path as a precaution. This number represents 37.5 percent of the 16 dynamically positioned rigs currently operating in the region.
“Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement has activated the Hurricane Response Team as Tropical Storm Zeta makes its way towards the Gulf of Mexico,” the BSEE said in a statement posted on its website on Monday.
“The Hurricane Response Team is monitoring offshore oil and gas operators as they evacuate platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico in preparation for Tropical Storm Zeta. The team works with offshore operators and other state and federal agencies until operations return to normal and the storm is no longer a threat to Gulf of Mexico oil and gas activities,” the BSEE added.
Production percentages are calculated using information submitted by offshore operators in daily reports and shut-in production information included in these reports is based on the amount of oil and gas the operator expected to produce that day, the BSEE noted.
Hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge are expected along portions of the Northern Gulf Coast by late Wednesday as a result of Zeta, the National Hurricane Center outlined.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
