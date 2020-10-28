Zeta Almost Halves US GOM Oil Output

Around 49.45 percent of oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has been shut-in due to Tropical Storm Zeta.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) estimates that around 49.45 percent of oil production and around 55.35 percent of natural gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) has been shut-in due to Tropical Storm Zeta.

Personnel have been evacuated from a total of 154 production platforms in the region, which is equivalent to 23.95 percent of the 643 manned platforms in the area, the BSEE highlighted. Personnel are also said to have been evacuated from three non-dynamically positioned rigs in the U.S. GOM, which is equivalent to 30 percent of the ten rigs of this type currently operating in the region.

A total of nine dynamically positioned rigs have moved out of the hurricane’s projected path as a precaution. This number represents 56.25 percent of the 16 dynamically positioned rigs currently operating in the U.S. GOM.

In a statement posted on its Twitter page, the National Hurricane Center stated that a life-threatening storm surge is expected later today as the tropical storm impacts the Northern Gulf Coast.

The BSEE reported on Tuesday that, as of Monday, just under 15 percent of oil production and six percent of gas production had been taken offline in the U.S. GOM due to Tropical Storm Zeta. In addition to Zeta, several storms have affected U.S. GOM production this year including Hurricane Delta, Hurricane Sally, Hurricane Laura and Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The BSEE describes the Gulf of Mexico U.S. Outer Continental Shelf region as a “major focus” of the oil and gas industry. The organization says its GOM region staff oversee nearly 1,884 facilities and about ​17,507 miles of active pipeline in the area. Since its establishment in 2011, the BSEE has been the lead federal agency charged with improving safety and ensuring environmental protection related to the offshore energy industry, primarily oil and natural gas, on the U.S. OCS, the organization’s website states.

