Zeroing Nord Stream Volumes Probably Good for Market Stability

'In our view Nord Stream is now losing its power to shock'.

Taking Nord Stream volumes to zero is probably good for market stability.

That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a report from the company sent to Rigzone recently.

“We believe the market response to Nord Stream uncertainty has sometimes been disproportionate relative to Nord Stream’s limited remaining share of EU imports,” the analysts stated in the report, which was sent to Rigzone on September 7.

“In our view Nord Stream is now losing its power to shock and we see the fall in prices over the past week as support for that view,” the analysts added.

In the report, Standard Chartered analysts outlined that EU gas inventories had continued to fill strongly, increasing by 2.5 billion cubic meters week on week to 93.7 bcm as of September 5.

“Inventories are at 82.2 percent of nameplate capacity, 15.2 bcm higher year on year, 0.8 bcm higher than the five-year average and 5.8 bcm greater than the maximum fill achieved in the 2021 injection season,” the analysts said.

“The shutdown of Nord Stream 1 has so far not caused any deceleration in inventory builds,” the analysts added.

Nord Stream 1 was due to be offline for maintenance for three days, the report highlighted. However, after gas market trading had ceased on September 2, and following the announcement of the G7’s endorsement of an oil price cap initiative, the operator stated that flows would not recommence on schedule, Standard Chartered noted.

“Such a retaliatory development was not unexpected: unpredictability of flows is one of the last remaining parts of Russia’s weaponization of its gas trade, even with the pipeline operating at just 20 percent of usual capacity,” the analysts said in the report.

“At the time of writing, flows remain at zero, with Russian gas to Europe only flowing via Sudzha through Ukraine, and Strandzha 2-Malkoclar (which handles TurkStream supply),” the analysts added.

“The uncertainty over Nord Stream flows has seemingly been removed with Russia’s announcement that flows will not resume until the sanctions against it are lifted; that announcement would appear to rule out sustained Nord Stream flows for the foreseeable future,” the analysts continued.

In a statement on its Twitter page on September 2, Gazprom revealed that gas transmission via the Nord Stream gas pipeline had been fully shut down. Last month, Gazprom revealed on Twitter that gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline would be suspended from August 31 to September 2 for maintenance works. The company noted in that Twitter statement that “upon the completion of maintenance operations, provided that no malfunctions are identified, gas transmission will be resumed at the rate of 33 million cubic meters per day”.

In a separate statement posted on its Twitter page on September 8, Gazprom highlighted that, since the start of this year, the European Union has reduced its imports of Russian gas by 48 percent, “or 49 percent if the UK is taken into account”.

