Zephyr Ready for Flow Tests at 36-2 LNW-CC Well in Paradox Basin

Zephyr Energy has readied the State 36-2 LNW-CC well at its flagship project in the Paradox Basin, Utah, U.S. for production. In mid-January, the well intersected a major natural fracture network in the Cane Creek reservoir which led to a significant influx of hydrocarbons into the wellbore. This influx was managed and safely controlled, which subsequently allowed for the drilling of an additional 132 feet into the fractured and productive Cane Creek reservoir, at which point the company elected to run production casing down the total depth of the well.

Operations to run 7-inch production casing were successful, the company informed in its recent update. The well has now been made fully safe and the CWC Ironhand 118 drilling rig has been released. The company is now ready to start production testing as well as completion of the fractured Cane Creek reservoir interval.

In addition to near-term testing, the running of the 7-inch casing string provides the company with the optionality to return to the well to drill an extended lateral at a later date. A subsequent lateral would enable the company to test for further natural fracture presence at this location within the Cane Creek reservoir, and also enable the well to be completed by hydraulic stimulation across a longer lateral should Zephyr seek to increase well productivity in the future.

Initial results indicate that the well penetrated a folded and naturally fractured Cane Creek reservoir, features which have been highly productive in other Cane Creek wells. Pore pressure analysis suggests that the well encountered very high reservoir overpressure, with formation pressures estimated at around 9,300 pounds per square inch.

The well further delineates the presence of natural gas and condensate within a large structural compartment, and at a new location within Zephyr’s acreage and 3D seismic coverage – which provides additional confirmation of Zephyr’s model for hydrocarbons in place across the acreage position.

“It is worth noting that previous operators drilled three vertical wells on this acreage, only one of which was productive. Zephyr has now drilled two wells in the Cane Creek reservoir, both of which appear to be productive - a fact which highlights the benefits of utilizing modern 3D seismic data and drilling with modern oilfield technologies, practices and services,” said Colin Harrington, Zephyr's Chief Executive.

