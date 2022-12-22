Zephyr Energy Makes New Acquisitions in Utah And N. Dakota

Zephyr Energy has taken full control over White Sands Unit working interest as well as securing working interest in six wells in North Dakota.

Zephyr Energy has completed 100 percent acquisition of White Sands Unit working interest in the Paradox Basin, Utah, as well as working interest in six wells in the Williston Basin in North Dakota, United States.

In order to fund the Williston Acquisition, Zephyr has secured an $8 million asset-backed bridge loan facility.

Paradox Acquisition

Zephyr acquired the remaining 25 percent in the Paradox Project from Rockies Standard Oil Company. The acquisition comes about as RSOC was unable to fund its portion of CAPEX for the State 36-2 LNW-CC well currently being drilled, equating some $5 million. However, as RSOC looked to retain exposure to the project, the 25 percent in the project was transferred to Zephyr in exchange for shares in the company.

Total consideration for the Paradox acquisition has been valued at $3 million, and the first tranche of 13,483,095 new Ordinary Shares at 0.1 pence per share will be issued to the vendor on the completion of the Paradox Acquisition in January 2023.

A second tranche of 26,966,189 new Ordinary Shares will be issued to the vendor upon Zephyr’s final investment decision with respect to the contract award to a primary contractor to commence construction activities to make the Powerline Road gas processing plant operational, and all equity issued to the vendor will be subject to a lock-up period which expires at the earlier of the date that first gas from the State 36-2 Well is sold via the Dominion Energy’s 16-inch gas export pipeline.

The Williston Acquisition

Zephyr has acquired non-operated working-interests in six further wells in the Williston Basin, for a total consideration of $2.9 million. In addition, Zephyr will pay the upcoming $8.9 million CAPEX associated with the working-interests to bring the wells into production.

The operator of the New Williston Wells is Slawson Exploration, a top-tier operator and one of the largest private companies in the Williston Basin. Zephyr’s working-interest in the New Williston Wells ranges from 11 to 32% percent and management currently estimates 2P Reserves being acquired are circa 550,000 boe net to Zephyr.

As noted, the company has secured an $8 million loan to fund the acquisition.

Combined, the acquisitions will have an effect on the 2023 production forecast on a pro forma basis, with Zephyr expecting to have a combined year-end 2023 exit-rate, 4,800 boepd, representing a circa 200 percent increase from current production rates.

The above production estimates are based on 2P forecasts for the Paradox and WSU and the installation of a 10mmscf/d processing capacity at the Paradox. In addition, this assumes the start-up of the New Williston Wells, a proposed Cane Creek DSU well and the two WSU wells in March 2023, July 2023 and October 2023 respectively. These are current management forecasts and expectations only, have not been independently verified, and are subject to further revision post-integration of the Paradox and Williston acquisitions.

