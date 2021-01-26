Zennor Achieves Carbon Neutrality

Zennor Petroleum has launched a net zero carbon strategy and has become one of the first North Sea exploration and production companies to achieve carbon neutrality in scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions.

The company’s carbon neutrality was achieved initially by offsetting CO 2 emissions through programs aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Zennor Petroleum noted. The company added, however, that it recognizes that carbon offsetting is not the long-term solution to climate change and that it needs to be combined with a comprehensive a decarbonization strategy.

Zennor Petroleum outlined that it and its operating partners are working to identify emissions reductions opportunities including; a review of the potential for platform electrification, future repurposing of offshore oil and gas facilities to support new technology developments such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage, the use of scope one and two greenhouse gas emissions as a key metric in project decisions and the assessment of whether floating offshore wind technology can be incorporated into subsea oil and gas developments.

“Announcing this commitment to carbon neutrality for Zennor’s scope one and two emissions for 2020 as part of our net zero carbon strategy is an important first step,” Martin Rowe, Zennor Petroleum’s Managing Director, said in a company statement.

“If our industry is to play its part in addressing climate change, we have to accept responsibility for the impact we have on the environment and to take advantage of every opportunity to reduce that impact as swiftly as possible,” he added.

“We support the requirement for a just energy transition, and we see ourselves playing a significant role in helping to deliver the UK’s net zero commitments within the energy mix outlined by the UK Committee on Climate Change,” Rowe went on to say.

Zennor Petroleum is an independent UK based oil and gas company engaged in the appraisal, development, and production in the UK Continental Shelf. Zennor Petroleum states on its website that it recognizes the critical importance in addressing global warming and that it supports the goal of the Paris Agreement to achieve a carbon neutral global economy.

