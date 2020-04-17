Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy

Yuma will auction all its assets within 90 days of the bankruptcy filings.

Yuma Energy Inc. and its subsidiaries have filed voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. During the first quarter of 2020, Yuma's cash position deteriorated, and its cash flow from operations can no longer cover its operating costs, according to a company statement.

Yuma intends to auction all its assets, which primarily consist of operating and non-operating interests in several properties in Louisiana, Texas, Wyoming and Oklahoma. The auction is expected to occur within 90 days of the bankruptcy filings.

Separately, effective on April 10, 2020, Anthony C. Schnur resigned as Interim Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Restructuring Officer. Afterwards, Yuma hired Ankura Consulting Group LLC as its financial advisor. Schnur was recently hired by Ankura, and he will oversee Yuma’s operations through Ankura during the bankruptcy.

Last week Yuma’s lender, YE Investment LLC, notified the company that all outstanding payments under its credit agreement were due and that its restructuring arrangement was terminated.

"Our revenues and cash position have eroded to the point of unsustainability primarily driven by the severe downturn in oil prices,” Schnur said. “After much consideration, the company's board of directors came to the decision that the use of the Chapter 11 liquidation process was the best path forward to maximize values and recoveries."

"Although I am stepping down from my executive positions at the company, I intend to actively oversee this restructuring process. Also, I want to express my sincere gratitude to the employees for their continued dedication and hard work during this time."

Yuma has filed several customary motions with the court seeking authorization to operate normally during the Chapter 11 process, including paying vendors and suppliers under normal terms.

