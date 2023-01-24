YouGov Reveals Most Popular Energy and Utilities Cos in UK
The top ranked company in the most recent YouGov Ratings poll of the most popular energy and utilities businesses in the UK is Octopus Energy, with a popularity score of 35 percent.
British Gas placed second with a score of 34 percent and Vaillant placed third with a score of 27 percent in the list, which ranked 90 companies. Chevron was ranked 18th in the list with a score of 18 percent, Exxon Mobil was ranked 27th with a score of 15 percent, Total Gas & Power was ranked 33rd with a score of 12 percent, Gazprom was ranked 44th with a score of 10 percent and Cuadrilla Resources was ranked 67th with a score of seven percent.
In YouGov’s previous poll of the most popular energy and utilities businesses in the UK, British Gas was the top ranked company with a popularity score of 31 percent. Octopus Energy ranked second with a popularity score of 30 percent and Vaillant ranked third with a popularity score of 29 percent.
Chevron ranked 17th, with a popularity score of 17 percent, Total Gas & Power was 32nd, with a popularity score of 13 percent, ExxonMobil was 33rd, with a popularity score of 12 percent, and Gazprom was 54th, with a popularity score of eight percent, in YouGov’s previous poll.
Fame Ranking
YouGov also ranked the 90 energy and utilities companies in order of fame in the UK, with British Gas ranking first with a score of 98 percent.
E.ON was second in the ranking with 96 percent, while EDF Energy was third with 91 percent. Chevron ranked 15th with a score of 62 percent, Exxon Mobil ranked 17th with a score of 60 percent, Total Gas & Power ranked 25th with a score of 53 percent, Gazprom was 35th with a score of 44 percent, and Cuadrilla Resources ranked 60th with a score of 23 percent.
British Gas was also ranked the most famous energy and utility company in YouGov’s previous fame poll, with a score of 97 percent. E.ON came second in that poll with an 89 percent rating, while EDF Energy came third with an 88 percent rating.
Chevron ranked 13th in the previous fame poll, with 65 percent, ExxonMobil was 22nd, with 56 percent, Total Gas & Power ranked 27th, with 51 percent, and Gazprom was 36th, with 42 percent.
YouGov Ratings measures the popularity and fame of anything and everything, based on millions of responses from the British public, the organization’s website notes.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
