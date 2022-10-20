YouGov Lists Most Popular Energy and Utility Cos in UK

The top ranked company in the most recent YouGov Ratings poll of the most popular energy and utilities businesses in the UK is British Gas.

The poll, which ranked 90 companies, revealed that 31 percent of people had a positive opinion of British Gas. Octopus Energy ranked second, with a popularity score of 30 percent, Vaillant ranked third, with a popularity score of 29 percent, E.ON was fourth with a popularity score of 28 percent, and Green Energy UK was fifth, with a score of 27 percent, the poll showed.

Chevron ranked 17th, with a popularity score of 17 percent, Total Gas & Power was 32nd, with a popularity score of 13 percent, ExxonMobil was 33rd, with a popularity score of 12 percent, and Gazprom was 54th, with a popularity score of eight percent.

YouGov Ratings also ranked the 90 energy and utilities companies in order of fame in the UK, with percentage scores representing the number of people who had heard of the businesses.

The most famous energy and utility company, according to the poll, was British Gas with a 97 percent fame rating. E.ON came second with an 89 percent rating, EDF Energy came third with an 88 percent rating, Scottish & Southern Energy came fourth with an 87 percent rating, and Scottish Power rounded out the top five with an 86 percent rating.

Chevron ranked 13th in the fame poll, with 65 percent, ExxonMobil was 22nd, with 56 percent, Total Gas & Power ranked 27th, with 51 percent, and Gazprom was 36th, with 42 percent.

YouGov Ratings measures the popularity and fame of anything and everything, based on millions of responses from the British public, the YouGov website states, adding that it is “the biggest and boldest attempt ever made to quantify what Britain thinks”.

