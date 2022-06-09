Yinson Names Brazil-Bound FPSO Anna Nery

Yinson and Sumitomo have named the Petrobras-bound FPSO Anna Nery during a naming ceremony held concurrently in Jiangsu, China, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Yinson and Sumitomo have named the Petrobras-bound FPSO Anna Nery during a naming ceremony held concurrently in Jiangsu, China, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

FPSO Anna Nery is currently undergoing final conversion works and is going to set sail for Brazil in the third quarter, where it will be deployed at the Marlim Field located in the eastern part of the Campos Basin offshore Rio de Janeiro. The asset will be stopping for a few days in Singapore and Mauritius for crew change and fresh supplies.

The naming ceremony was graced by Bah Kim Lian, Lady Sponsor of the FPSO. Also, in attendance in Kuala Lumpur were Yinson Group Executive Chairman Lim Han Weng, General Manager of Sumitomo’s Energy Department Wataru Sato, and Petrobras General Manager Marcio Mattoso de Padua.

The Jiangsu event, held pier-side at the Cosco Qidong shipyard, was attended by FPSO Anna Nery Project Manager Scott Bendiksen, Chairman & President of Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry Liang Yanfeng, and Managing Director of Cosco Shipping Li Rong as well as the Yinson and Cosco project team and crew.

Yinson said in a statement that the construction progress on the FPSO Anna Nery project remained relatively unimpacted by the various challenges brought about by the pandemic and stringent movement restrictions in China.

“This milestone provides confidence that Yinson can continue delivering responsible solutions to meet the world’s increasing energy demands, even in challenging circumstances,” Yinson Production CEO Flemming Grønnegaard said. “FPSO Anna Nery is our maiden asset in Brazil and the first of three Brazil-bound offshore production projects that Yinson is currently undertaking. We are humbled by the trust that Petrobras has placed in us to deliver on this important energy infrastructure project and we look forward to achieving final delivery.”

“This naming ceremony is truly a celebration of adaptability, tenacity, and teamwork between Yinson, our partner Sumitomo and our client Petrobras, together with our key bankers, vendors, and subcontractors. With the construction phase in Cosco now almost completed, and ongoing commissioning works we will endeavor to achieve first oil as per the original contract schedule,” Scott Bendiksen added.

“Sumitomo is honored to be part of this landmark first FPSO in Brazil by Yinson and we would like to express our sincere appreciation to all contributors for their dedication and hard work. We are confident that FPSO Anna Nery will perform well in the Marlim field,” Wataru Sato commented.

“Petrobras congrats Yinson and all the parties involved in the achievement of such an important milestone. Petrobras highlights that the FPSO Anna Nery will boost the production of Marlim Field, which is the first Petrobras Revitalization Project, and the unit is planned to commence its operation in the first quarter of 2023,” Petrobras’ Marcio Mattoso added.

To remind, letters of intent for the FPSO Anna Nery project were awarded to Yinson by Petrobras in October 2019, followed by firm contracts execution in March 2020.

In April 2020, Sumitomo participated in the project with a 25 percent stake. The estimated aggregate value of the FPSO Anna Nery project is $5.4 billion, with a contract period of 25 years from the date of the final acceptance.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com