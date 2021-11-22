Yemen Rebels Say They Attacked Aramco Refineries
Yemen’s Shiite Houthi rebels said they used drones to attack Saudi Aramco refineries and King Abdullah airport in Jeddah, as well as targets at Abha airport.
A total of 14 drones were used in the attacks, Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Houthi armed forces said in a statement Saturday. The refineries were targeted with bomb-laden drones, he said, adding that other military locations targeted were in Abha, Jazan and Najran. Saree did not comment on any damage caused by the attacks.
The strikes were in response to an escalation by Saudi-led coalition forces, which increased air strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, Saree said. It also came as joint forces backed by the coalition continued to make advances in Hais district in the Hodiedah province.
Saudi Aramco, the Saudi energy ministry and the media ministry didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Coalition forces meanwhile said they destroyed 13 military targets for the Houthi rebels in Sanaa, Marib and Saada. These included weapons depots, as well as air defense systems and communications systems for using drones.
The Houthis have been launching a broad offensive since February in a bid to recapture the strategic oil-rich Marib province. It remains the last main stronghold of the UN-recognized government in North Yemen.
--With assistance from Fiona MacDonald and Matthew Martin.
