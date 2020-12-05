XOM Facing Historic Writedown and More
Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Exxon Faces Historic Writedown
Bloomberg reported that Exxon Mobil Corp. is about to incur the biggest writedown in its modern history. The company disclosed that it will write down the value of North and South American natural gas fields by $17 billion to $20 billion, Bloomberg highlighted.
Aramco Signs MOUs with Several Companies
Saudi Aramco revealed that is has signed Memorandums of Understanding with several companies, including Shell & AMG Recycling BV (AMG) from the Netherlands and Chinese firms Suzhou XDM, Shen Gong, Xinfoo and SUPCON.
Conoco Warns of 500 Houston Job Cuts
Bloomberg reported that ConocoPhillips may dismiss as much as one-fourth of its Houston headquarters staff. Affected employees will be notified as early as February 1 and will receive 60-days advance notice, Bloomberg outlined.
ADNOC Dishes Out Deal Worth Up To $519MM
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has announced the award of a contract worth up to $519 million (AED 1.9 billion) to BGP Inc, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Company. The contract further expands the scope of the world’s largest combined three-dimensional (3D) onshore and offshore seismic survey, ADNOC outlined.
Chevron Earmarks $2B for Permian in 2021
Chevron revealed that roughly $2 billion, or 31 percent, of the $6.5 billion it plans to spend on upstream producing assets in 2021 will go toward Permian unconventional development.
What Happens if OPEC+ Doesn't Delay Supply Increase?
Prior to the latest OPEC+ meeting, Rystad Energy outlined what would happen if OPEC+’s original production plan was implemented, as well as the consequences of three and six month rollover agreements.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Denmark to End North Sea Oil Production
- Eni Enters Largest Offshore Wind Project
- ConocoPhillips Starts Up Tor II
- Oil Market Outlook Reflects Positive Signals
- Oxy CEO Sees More US Upstream Consolidation
- Pentagon Exposes CNOOC to Potential US Sanctions
- OGA Launches Energy Hub Study
- Analysts Look at OPEC+ Deal
- Oil Rises Towards $50 After OPEC+ Deal
- LNG Canada CEO Writes Open Letter After Outbreak
- Crude Oil Tanker Crew Kidnapped
- Conoco Warns of 500 Houston Job Cuts
- Will ADNOC Buy Oilfield Services Firm?
- Petrobras Chief Likens Net Zero to Fad
- Fire Breaks Out at Equinor Methanol Plant
- OGDCL Discovers Gas at Lakhirud X-1
- Denmark to End North Sea Oil Production
- OPEC+ Kicks Off Meeting with Plea for Caution
- Gazprom Sets Date to Resume Nord Stream 2 Pipelay
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- Noble Corporation in Temporary Name Change
- Texas Takes Action to Reduce Gas Flaring
- Noble Shares Reorganization Update
- Eni and HitecVision Launch New Company
- First Unconventional Gas from UAE Delivered
- Saudi Arabia Seeks to Become Top Hydrogen Exporter
- Will Exxon Sell Iraq Field Stake to Chinese Firms?
- Stronger Oil Curve Points to Cushing Glut Relief
- Shell to Cut Hundreds of Singapore Refinery Jobs