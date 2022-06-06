Xodus Opens Second Base In Australia
Global energy consultancy Xodus has established a new office in Melbourne to support the energy transition across the east coast of Australia.
Xodus first established a presence in Australia in 2007 with its Perth office. The decision to open a second base was driven by the expected rise of offshore wind on the east coast, with the energy firm looking to support both operators and investors in the region to realize value through buildable, bankable, and approvable offshore wind projects.
Xodus’ Global Renewables and Environment Director Rebecca Hewlett will return to her native Australia from Edinburgh after more than a decade and continue her global role and head up the new office in South Yarra.
“It feels like the right time for both Xodus and myself to be in Melbourne. Victoria is looking towards cleaner technology and there will be many exciting projects for us to target over the next few years.
“Our diverse team has extensive global experience in supporting offshore wind projects and establishing the economic opportunities which accompany them. We understand the complexities of the development process and work collaboratively from front-end design to project completion, while also facilitating local, regional, and national policies to make sure local companies get the chance to work on these projects.
“This is why it was crucial to me to bring everything I have learned back to the heart of the nascent Australian offshore wind industry.
“Having supported approvals for some of the UK’s earliest fixed and floating wind projects and provided extensive support to the recent ScotWind leasing process, I’m now looking forward to catching up with old contacts as well as building relationships with new players in the industry, to share our ambitions of having a real impact on the future of Australian energy,” she said.
Hewlett will initially be joined by a small team in Melbourne, working with the Perth office and with the support of Xodus’ experts from around the world.
This week also sees the commencement of the Offshore Electricity Infrastructure Act 2021. The Act enables the construction, operation, and decommissioning of offshore electricity infrastructure and provides a clear framework for investors to pursue licenses for offshore wind developments.
Xodus said that a stable legislative framework, high-quality wind resources, and the world’s urgent need to decarbonize meant that Australia was primed to become an offshore wind investment destination.
As well as offshore wind, Xodus is also looking to support the growth of decommissioning and hydrogen in Victoria and the other east coast states.
“Over the last 15 years, we have gained a strong reputation in Australia with industry and government alike. During this time, our work has grown considerably right across the energy sector and this new office will provide a base for us to be at the heart of the energy transition on the Australian east coast.
“We see significant growth in offshore wind, as well as decommissioning and hydrogen over the coming years. With Rebecca’s local knowledge and expertise backed by her global team of experts, it means we can quickly engage with clients and deploy our services to support a responsible energy future for Australia,” Steve Swindell, managing director of Xodus Group said.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- SBM Offshore CTO Taking On Heerema Marine Contractors CEO Role
- Aquadrill Reactivating Rig Duo For Work Off India, Thailand
- Aker Solutions To Carry On Work On ConocoPhillips North Sea Assets
- U.S. Gas Production Hits Record Highs In March, EIA Says
- EU Looking To Meet Demand With New Projects In Africa
- No Gas, Oil In Highly Anticipated Sasanof Well Off Australia
- Iran Might Get US OK To Flow More Oil Even Without Nuclear Deal
- US Boosts Biofuel Quotas Due To Rising Gasoline Prices
- Environmental Organizations Protest Jackdaw Development
- SBM Offshore CTO Taking On Heerema Marine Contractors CEO Role
- France Looking To UAE As Replacement For Russian Oil, Diesel
- Equinor Play Opening Well Gives No Oil
- Harvey Gulf Completes Carbon Neutral OSV Fleet
- Shell Enters Decarbonization Pact With Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas
- Xodus Opens Second Base In Australia
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Shell Gets Green Light To Develop Jackdaw Gas Field
- Woodside Closes Acquisition Of BHP Petroleum Business
- Gazprom Suspends Gas to Important Energy Supply Link
- Shell Buys Fuel Retail Sites From Landmark Industries
- Equinor Terminates $428M Contract For Valaris Drillship
- U.S. Split Over Next Round Of Russia Sanctions
- CHC Has To Unwind Babcock Merger Over Competition Concerns
- U.S. Gas Production Hits Record Highs In March, EIA Says
- Natural Gas Production In The Permian Hit Record Highs In 2021
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers