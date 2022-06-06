Xodus Opens Second Base In Australia

Xodus has established a new office in Melbourne to support the energy transition across the east coast of Australia.

Global energy consultancy Xodus has established a new office in Melbourne to support the energy transition across the east coast of Australia.

Xodus first established a presence in Australia in 2007 with its Perth office. The decision to open a second base was driven by the expected rise of offshore wind on the east coast, with the energy firm looking to support both operators and investors in the region to realize value through buildable, bankable, and approvable offshore wind projects.

Xodus’ Global Renewables and Environment Director Rebecca Hewlett will return to her native Australia from Edinburgh after more than a decade and continue her global role and head up the new office in South Yarra.

“It feels like the right time for both Xodus and myself to be in Melbourne. Victoria is looking towards cleaner technology and there will be many exciting projects for us to target over the next few years.

“Our diverse team has extensive global experience in supporting offshore wind projects and establishing the economic opportunities which accompany them. We understand the complexities of the development process and work collaboratively from front-end design to project completion, while also facilitating local, regional, and national policies to make sure local companies get the chance to work on these projects.

“This is why it was crucial to me to bring everything I have learned back to the heart of the nascent Australian offshore wind industry.

“Having supported approvals for some of the UK’s earliest fixed and floating wind projects and provided extensive support to the recent ScotWind leasing process, I’m now looking forward to catching up with old contacts as well as building relationships with new players in the industry, to share our ambitions of having a real impact on the future of Australian energy,” she said.

Hewlett will initially be joined by a small team in Melbourne, working with the Perth office and with the support of Xodus’ experts from around the world.

This week also sees the commencement of the Offshore Electricity Infrastructure Act 2021. The Act enables the construction, operation, and decommissioning of offshore electricity infrastructure and provides a clear framework for investors to pursue licenses for offshore wind developments.

Xodus said that a stable legislative framework, high-quality wind resources, and the world’s urgent need to decarbonize meant that Australia was primed to become an offshore wind investment destination.

As well as offshore wind, Xodus is also looking to support the growth of decommissioning and hydrogen in Victoria and the other east coast states.

“Over the last 15 years, we have gained a strong reputation in Australia with industry and government alike. During this time, our work has grown considerably right across the energy sector and this new office will provide a base for us to be at the heart of the energy transition on the Australian east coast.

“We see significant growth in offshore wind, as well as decommissioning and hydrogen over the coming years. With Rebecca’s local knowledge and expertise backed by her global team of experts, it means we can quickly engage with clients and deploy our services to support a responsible energy future for Australia,” Steve Swindell, managing director of Xodus Group said.

