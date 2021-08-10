Xodus Nets Petronas CCS Deal
Xodus has revealed that it has been awarded the conceptual engineering design contract for Petronas’ Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project offshore Malaysia.
Kasawari CCS, off the coast of Sarawak, will comprise the capture and processing of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the sour gas field development, which will then be injected in a depleted gas field, Xodus outlined. The project is described as a key element of Petronas’ aspiration of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Petronas announced this aspiration back in November 2020, as part of its “holistic approach to sustainability that balances Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations”.
Xodus said its work with Petronas was secured as part of Xodus’ contract to provide engineering services for the operator’s Malaysian and international developments. Under the deal, Xodus is delivering feasibility studies and conceptual design.
“This is a significant step for Petronas and Malaysia and aligns with our own ethos of delivering a responsible energy future,” Simon Allison, Xodus’ regional director for Asia Pacific, said in a company statement. “The award of this contract is a demonstration of the success of our expansion and recognition of our growing footprint across the APAC region,” he added.
“CCS will be a key part of a global transition to net zero carbon emissions and our international experience and expertise will support Petronas in delivering sustainability across future projects. We are proud to be working together,” Allison went on to say.
Xodus is a global energy consultancy which specialises in oil and gas, offshore wind, CCS, cables, hydrogen and marine energy, according to its website. The company has operations in the UK, the U.S., Australia, the Middle East and Asia. Petronas is a global energy and solutions company which is ranked amongst the largest corporations on Fortune Global 500.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
