Xodus Buys Houston Based OGS
Aberdeen headquartered Xodus has announced that it has acquired Houston-based data interpretation consultancy Ocean Geo Solutions (OGS).
The deal adds capabilities in geophysical data processing, interpretation and reporting to Xodus, the company outlined. Following the acquisition, OGS’ current workforce, including geophysicists, cartographers and support staff, will continue to operate out of its Houston office, Xodus revealed. This includes managers and former owners, Michael Pentland and Andrew Haigh, the company confirmed.
Xodus, which currently has offices in Houston and Boston, said the OGS deal marks an important step in growing the company’s capabilities and services in the Gulf of Mexico. The company noted that it has further plans to increase head count in the region over the coming months.
“The acquisition fits with our ambitions to have sustainable presence in Houston and will enable us to better support our clients from the start of their projects,” Von Thompson, Xodus’ vice president for the Gulf of Mexico, said in a company statement.
“Given the company’s technical experts early involvement in projects, the deal allows us to enhance our current services and acquire intelligence to allow us to better support our clients … The expertise of OGS’ specialists in areas such as geohazard analysis, in-depth analysis of the seabed and geotechnical testing and reporting will provide our clients with the insight needed to make informed business decisions, avoid potential hazards and assess the environmental impact of their projects,” he added in the statement.
“The enhanced competence in the offshore wind market will complement the capabilities of our experts in Boston and pave the way for the future business growth of our global offering,” Thompson went on to say.
Commenting on the deal, Michael Pentland, OGS’ director of services, said, “we are excited to become a part of the Xodus team and benefit from the wide range of expertise to support our clients on their journey”.
“We can provide asset owners and operators with the right data and insight to ensure the success of their infrastructure and design projects for offshore wind power plants. There is synergy between our experts and Xodus’ capabilities, which will further enable us to deliver quality services to an ever-growing number of clients,” Pentland went on to say.
OGS describes itself as an independent company specializing in the interpretation and reporting of geophysical and geotechnical data. The business was formed as Gardline Surveys Inc in 1998, a subsidiary of the Gardline group in the UK. In 2018 the company became independent of Gardline and a new name was chosen to represent its core business of providing solutions for offshore operations.
Xodus, which describes itself as a global energy consultancy, focuses on the oil and gas, offshore wind, carbon capture, cables and interconnectors, hydrogen and marine energy sectors. The company is headed by founding partner and managing director Steve Swindell, who entered the oil and gas industry in 1990.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
