Xodus Bolsters Team to Support Net Zero Drive

Xodus Group has announced that it has invested in expanding its emissions team to support clients and the wider energy industry in achieving its net zero goals.

Xodus Group has announced that it has invested in expanding its emissions team to support clients and the wider energy industry in achieving its net zero goals.

The company has added atmospherics expert Natasha Howlett to lead an in-house emissions management division, which will support clients’ emissions reduction initiatives around the world, according to Xodus Group.

The business said the new offering will build on its existing services by including offshore energy assessments, exhaust stack sampling, emissions management and forecasting, ESOS compliance, BAT assessments, gas turbine and compressor performance testing and training packages. Howlett will be joined by Christopher Smith and Vicky Milne, who join from energy and emissions consultancy, PI, and offer more than 15 years of emissions experience between them.

“As the global energy industry steps up to its commitment to significantly reduce and improve the management of emissions, we have a clear role to play in enabling our clients to achieve their Net Zero goals,” Christina Horspool, the UK environment division manager for Xodus Group, said in a company statement.

“We are committed to investing in the very best talent and technology to remain as the go-to energy consultancy of choice and today’s announcement reflects just that,” Horspool added.

“The experience of Natasha, Vicky and Chris enables us to provide the industry with unparalleled emissions expertise and services,” the Xodus Group representative went on to say.

Commenting on her move, Howlett said, “I have admired the ethos and approach of Xodus for many years and it’s great to now be part of such an exciting company”.

“As well as our continued support to familiar clients, we are looking forward to establishing a range of new relationships. As the most experienced team in our field, we are trusted advisors to many of the world’s leading operators and industry bodies,” Howlett added.

Xodus Group describes itself as a leading global energy consultancy. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subsea 7 but remains an independently operated business, its website highlights.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com