Xodus Bags Work for $300MM Green Hydrogen Plant
Xodus Group announced Tuesday that it has been selected by Infinite Blue Energy (IBE) Group to carry out initial phase one work for Australia’s first large-scale 100 percent green hydrogen plant.
The $300 million Arrowsmith Hydrogen Project, which secured investment earlier this year, is located around 200 miles north of Perth, Australia, and is projected to produce 25 tons of hydrogen per day using solar and wind energy. The plant will commence production in 2022, according to IBE Group’s website.
Xodus said its Perth team will use its experience to deliver a preliminary environmental impact assessment (EIA) and environmental impact identification (ENVID), as well as ad hoc environmental support, including stakeholder consultation. The company noted that it will also offer GIS support and manage permits and the flora and fauna surveys for the proposed site.
“IBE Group is at the forefront of green energy in Australia and having worked with the senior team on previous projects, we are excited to be supporting them again with our energy experience and expertise,” Naomi Kerp, the principal environmental consultant at Xodus, said in a company statement.
“Projects like this can help establish Australia as a global leader in the production and supply of zero-emissions hydrogen fuel so it’s fantastic for us to be part of it from the very beginning,” Kerp added.
According to the Xodus representative, Australia is going through a “fairly rapid” energy transition. Kerp noted that the group is seeing records of renewable generation broken on a regular occurrence in the country.
Xodus, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subsea 7, describes itself as a leading global energy consultancy. IBE Group describes itself as a leading renewable energy company with vast experience in delivering zero emission solutions to domestic and international markets. The majority of the company’s projects are located in regional Australia.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
