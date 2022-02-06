XOCEAN Undertakes Uncrewed Vessel Survey In Irish Waters

Ireland saw its first environmental survey of the seabed completed by XOCEAN’s Unscrewed Surface Vessel (USV).

XOCEAN completed Ireland’s first environmental survey of the seabed last week using its Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV). The operation was done in collaboration with the Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) off the County Louth coast.

This is the first time an uncrewed vessel has operated in Irish waters representing a major step forward in reducing the carbon footprint associated with offshore survey operations.

“We are constantly looking for innovative ways to promote positive sustainable action on climate change and XOCEAN’s low-carbon approach to delivering marine data in the safest way possible is a very positive step forward,” says Hildegarde Naughton, T.D. and Minister of State at the Department of Transport, and former Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action.

“The vision and innovation demonstrated by Irish-based XOCEAN creates an opportunity for the development of sustainable projects to be conducted in a sustainable way, such as the preparation of sites and route planning for offshore wind energy projects.

“Transport has an important role to play in terms of tackling our emissions and the technology development of uncrewed marine vessels in a safe and carbon-neutral manner is to be welcomed and embraced,” he added.

Since it started operations in 2019, XOCEAN has seen the demand for its carbon-neutral services grow steadily, resulting in the company’s revenue tripling in 2021. The growth trajectory is expected to continue in 2022 as well.

To date, XOCEAN has delivered over 100 projects globally for some of the world's largest companies. In the last 12 months, the XOCEAN team has grown from 41 to 120 and plans to recruit 100 additional hires in the next 6 months.

Ireland is fast-tracking the development of its offshore wind sector in line with commitments to increase offshore wind capacity to 3.5GW as part of the government’s ambitions to deliver 70 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030, as a result of the 2019 Climate Action Plan. This environmental research survey, utilizing multi-beam echo-sounder sensors will be used to characterize the seabed in this area of the Irish Sea.

XOCEAN’s pioneering USVs offer significant benefits including safety with operators remaining onshore, efficiency with 24/7 operations, and environmental with ultra-low emissions which together lead to significant economic savings for customers.

The uncrewed vessel is around the size of an average car (15 feet) and half its weight (1,650 lbs) and emits just one-thousandth of the carbon typically produced by traditional offshore survey vessels.

Throughout the survey, a team of qualified mariners and surveyors monitored the USV around the clock to ensure the safety of navigation and that the highest quality data was collected.

