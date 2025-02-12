Xcel Energy Wins Contracts for Power Line Projects in Texas, New Mexico

Minneapolis-headquartered Xcel Energy has secured contracts to build high-voltage power lines for three Southwest Power Pool (SPP) projects in Texas and New Mexico. Xcel said in a media release the three projects are Moore County-XIT 230 kV, Grapevine-Kingsmill 115 kV and Phantom-Crossroads-Potter 765 kV. The infrastructure will help manage electricity demand and move energy more efficiently across the two states.

The Southwest Power Pool said it recognized these three initiatives in its 2024 Integrated Transmission Plan Assessment, an annual study aimed at pinpointing projects that improve reliability and expand the grid throughout the 14 states within the SPP area.

All three lines are essential for maintaining a reliable electricity supply, as the communities they will serve are undergoing growth, Xcel Energy said. The Phantom-Crossroads-Potter 765 kV line will accommodate the new load growth in the area, Xcel Energy said. The company said its service region in Texas and New Mexico is experiencing unprecedented demand due to new manufacturing, oil and gas expansion, and the rising needs of current customers and communities.

Adrian J. Rodriguez, president of Xcel Energy for Texas and New Mexico, said, "These new power lines will not only make our electric grid more reliable but also support the growing economy in our service territory. We are enhancing our infrastructure to ensure that we can meet the energy needs of our customers and contribute to the economic development of the region".

Xcel Energy said it is committed to enhancing its infrastructure and supporting regional growth by investing in critical power lines for Texas and New Mexico. This investment ensures a reliable energy future, with swift development enabled by SPP's designation of Xcel Energy for these projects. The company added it has already completed eight 345kV transmission line projects in the past seven years, adding 318 miles to its nearly 8,000-mile high-voltage transmission network.

