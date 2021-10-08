WTI Breaks $80 As Oil Completes Seventh Weekly Gain
U.S. crude futures topped $80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight.
Futures in New York rose 1.3% on Friday, popping above the key, psychological level before pulling back. This week brought many indications that supplies will remain constrained: Saudi Aramco said a global natural gas shortage was already boosting oil demand for power generation and heating, and the U.S. Energy Department said that it had no plans “at this time” to tap the nation’s oil reserves.
A weakening of the dollar on the back of worse-than-expected U.S. labor market data on Friday also boosted the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.
The U.S. benchmark posted a seventh straight weekly gain, the longest stretch of advances since December. The economic recovery from the pandemic, along with supply disruptions in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, had already tightened the market before rising natural gas prices spurred additional demand for oil products like diesel and fuel oil. The decision by OPEC producers and their allies to only modestly increase output in November threatens to further constrain supplies.
Meanwhile, various underlying oil market gauges are also showing signs of strength. West Texas Intermediate crude’s nearest contract traded at the biggest premium to second-month futures since August in a sign of rising demand and tight supplies. The so-called prompt spread has increased as more of the world attempts to substitute fuel oil for natural gas as quickly as possible.
“They don’t need to buy it a month from now, they needed it yesterday,” said Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA. “It’s a panic buyer’s situation.”
Prices:
- West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery climbed $1.05 to settle at $79.35 a barrel in New York
- Brent for December settlement rose 44 cents to settle at $82.39 a barrel
Meanwhile, China is still facing power outages and Beijing has ordered its state-owned firms to secure energy supplies for winter at all costs. Chinese fuel oil futures jumped almost 10% on Friday as local markets resumed after a week-long national holiday.
(With assistance from Sharon Cho, Alex Longley and Jack Wittels)
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- ExxonMobil and Sentinel Team Up for Houston JV
- Greenpeace Loses Supreme Court Case Against BP
- OGUK Gives UK Gas Production Warning
- Lukoil Buys Shah Deniz Stake for $2.25B
- Penn Virginia Corp Closes Deal and Plans Renaming
- Valaris Scores Extension For Jack-Up Rig
- Oil Heading for 7th Weekly Advance
- Lundin Energy Drills North Sea Duster Near Solveig Field
- Gazprom Comments on Amur GPP Following Fire Reports
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- BP in $Multimillion Cherry Point Refinery Investment
- Source of California Oil Leak Confirmed
- Petrobras To Shed Stakes In 15 Gulf Of Mexico Fields
- Petrobras To Earn Over $4B For Brazilian Offshore Field Duo
- Petrofac Hit With $105 Million Penalty In Bribery Case
- OPEC+ Holds Both the Knife and the Cake
- Standard Chartered Raises Oil Price Forecasts
- Exxon Guyana Block Resource Estimate Rises To 10B Barrels
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker