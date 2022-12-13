WTI and Brent See Worst Weekly Drop Since March
As last week ended, both WTI and Brent saw their worst weekly drop since March, Barani Krishnan, a senior commodities analyst at uk.investing.com, highlighted in a statement sent to Rigzone.
“While it was a week marked by huge volatility after the closure of the Keystone pipeline that raised supply concerns for Canadian oil carried to the U.S. West Coast, in the end, it was poor demand sentiment that did oil in as traders focused on recession worries in the United States and Europe,” Krishnan told Rigzone.
“Through it all, was the price cap on Russian oil, which Vladimir Putin labelled stupid,” he added.
Krishnan noted that the market was expecting the price cap on Russian oil to make a huge difference to crude prices and said it did, “only that the market moved the other way, down, contrary to forecasts”.
“Putin doubled down on Friday on his Ukraine mission, dismissing Western attempts to squeeze Russia’s oil earnings via the price cap in order to slow down its war machinery,” Krishnan stated.
“He said Russia might retaliate with production cuts, although it would have to discuss that first with its allies in the OPEC+ global oil producers led by Saudi Arabia,” he added.
“He alluded to the $60-per-barrel limit set by the West as proof that Russia’s finances won’t be hurt, saying that it corresponded with the level that Russia was currently selling its oil at. What the Russian president perhaps failed to realize was that traders were betting on the same thing, that the cap won’t really matter to Moscow unless WTI and Brent prices go a lot higher, making Putin’s threats of retaliation seem hollow for now,” Krishnan continued.
At the time of writing, the price of WTI is trading at $73.46 per barrel, while the price of Brent is trading at $78.53 per barrel. WTI’s highest 2022 close, so far, was seen on March 8 at $123.7 per barrel, and its lowest 2022 close, so far, was seen on December 9 at $71.02 per barrel. Brent’s highest 2022 close, so far, was seen on March 8 at $127.98 per barrel, and its lowest 2022 close, so far, was seen on December 9 at $76.01 per barrel.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
