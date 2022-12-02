W&T Offshore Makes Management Changes

W&T Offshore has made a number of changes to the leadership positions within the company.

The company promoted W. Allen Tate to Senior Vice President of Marketing, Jake G. Woodall to Vice President of Midstream, and Kristen Ecklund to Vice President of Human Resources.

“We are very pleased to promote Allen, Jake, and Kristen to their new positions. All have extensive industry experience and have created a lot of value for W&T as key leaders in the marketing, midstream, and human resources areas of our business, which have become increasingly important facets of our operations. We are welcoming to our senior leadership team three well-respected leaders and wish them the best in their new positions. We look forward to their future contributions to our success as we continue to grow W&T into a leading Gulf of Mexico operator,” Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

W. Allen Tate joined W&T in 2006 as Vice President, Marketing and Midstream. Tate has over 46 years of industry experience; immediately prior to joining W&T, he was Director of Producer Services for Noble Energy Marketing, Inc.

Prior to joining Noble, he was Business Development Director for Southern Union, Director of Business Development and Supply for CMS Field Services and Director of Marketing for CMS Energy. Prior to that, Tate held various management positions in Marketing, Marketing Operations, Business Development, and Supply and Gas Measurement with Duke Energy, PanEnergy, Panhandle Eastern Corporation, and Hytech Energy.

Jake G. Woodall joined W&T in 2008 as Director, Market Development. He has over 43 years of marketing and midstream experience. Prior to joining W&T, he was the General Manager of ProLiance Energy’s wholesale natural gas marketing. Prior to that, Woodall was General Manager of Panhandle Eastern Pipeline/Trunkline Gas where he led interstate natural gas marketing and gas supply efforts.

Earlier in his career, Woodall spent 14 years in Anadarko Petroleum’s marketing department in various positions of increasing responsibility.

Kristen Ecklund joined W&T in 2021 as the Director of Human Resources. Ecklund has over 20 years of Human Resources experience. Prior to W&T, Ecklund served as Director of Human Resources at Bruin E&P Operating, from 2017 to 2021 and served in a business consulting role in the HR department at Lyondell Industries from 2015 to 2017. She also was Manager, Human Resources at Memorial Resource Development Company from 2012 to 2015.

Earlier in her career, Ecklund worked at Human Resources advisory firms, consulting small to medium-sized companies in payroll, benefits, employee relations, and organizational development.

