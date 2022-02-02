W&T Offshore Completes Gulf Of Mexico Fields Buy

W&T Offshore has completed its previously announced acquisition of oil and gas producing assets in the central region of the Gulf of Mexico.

More specifically, W&T is acquiring the Ship Shoal 230, South Marsh Island 27/Vermilion 191, and South Marsh Island 73 fields from ANKOR E&P Holdings Corporation and KOA Energy. The acquisition includes 53 producing wells and 16 structures. The acquisition was funded entirely using cash on hand.

It is worth noting that the current estimated production from the properties is 2.5 MBbl per day of oil and 5.4 MMcf per day of natural gas or a total of 3.4 MBoe per day.

W&T said that after normal and customary post-effective date adjustments to reflect an effective date of July 1, 2021, cash consideration of approximately $30.2 million was paid to the sellers using cash on hand.

The new assets add internally estimated proved reserves of 5.5 million barrels of oil equivalent as well as 2P reserves of 7.6 million boe as of July 1, 2021, assuming strip pricing as of December 7, 2021. This will also add over 50 gross producing wells with an average working interest of 80 percent in three shallow-water fields.

“I am pleased we were able to close this transaction ahead of schedule. As I noted when we announced the acquisition at the beginning of the year, the assets are very complementary to our existing asset base. They provide a solid base of proved reserves with strong free cash flow and upside potential, without significant amounts of capital costs,” Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of W&T Offshore, said.

“Now that we’ve closed the transaction, we’ll begin working on realizing the synergies we’ve identified and maximizing the value of these assets. We will continue to seek other accretive transactions that can further enhance shareholder value,” Krohn added.

As the transaction was completed early in 2022, net reserves added from the transaction will be included in W&T’s mid-year 2022 reserve report. The transaction increased W&T’s Federal shallow water acreage by approximately 57,500 gross acres.

