W&T Offshore Completes Gulf Of Mexico Fields Buy
Houston-based oil and gas company W&T Offshore has completed its previously announced acquisition of oil and gas producing assets in the central region of the Gulf of Mexico.
More specifically, W&T is acquiring the Ship Shoal 230, South Marsh Island 27/Vermilion 191, and South Marsh Island 73 fields from ANKOR E&P Holdings Corporation and KOA Energy. The acquisition includes 53 producing wells and 16 structures. The acquisition was funded entirely using cash on hand.
It is worth noting that the current estimated production from the properties is 2.5 MBbl per day of oil and 5.4 MMcf per day of natural gas or a total of 3.4 MBoe per day.
W&T said that after normal and customary post-effective date adjustments to reflect an effective date of July 1, 2021, cash consideration of approximately $30.2 million was paid to the sellers using cash on hand.
The new assets add internally estimated proved reserves of 5.5 million barrels of oil equivalent as well as 2P reserves of 7.6 million boe as of July 1, 2021, assuming strip pricing as of December 7, 2021. This will also add over 50 gross producing wells with an average working interest of 80 percent in three shallow-water fields.
“I am pleased we were able to close this transaction ahead of schedule. As I noted when we announced the acquisition at the beginning of the year, the assets are very complementary to our existing asset base. They provide a solid base of proved reserves with strong free cash flow and upside potential, without significant amounts of capital costs,” Tracy W. Krohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of W&T Offshore, said.
“Now that we’ve closed the transaction, we’ll begin working on realizing the synergies we’ve identified and maximizing the value of these assets. We will continue to seek other accretive transactions that can further enhance shareholder value,” Krohn added.
As the transaction was completed early in 2022, net reserves added from the transaction will be included in W&T’s mid-year 2022 reserve report. The transaction increased W&T’s Federal shallow water acreage by approximately 57,500 gross acres.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Petrobras FPSO Arrives At Mero Field
- Odfjell Rig Starts Work For Equinor
- What It Takes to Change a Name in Oil
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- No Oil For Equinor At Ginny Prospect
- OPEC+ Seen Hiking Supply Again
- OPEC+ Agrees Oil Output Hike for March
- Petrofac Picks Stena Rig For Drilling Ops Off UK
- W&T Offshore Completes Gulf Of Mexico Fields Buy
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- U.S. Judge Scraps GOM Lease Sale Due To Climate Impact
- Exxon Moving Headquarters To Houston As Part Of Restructuring Plan
- Oil Groups Aren't Happy with GOM Lease Sale Court Ruling
- Chevron CEO Says $100 Oil May Be Coming Within Months
- Oil Down as Equities Fluctuate and US Dollar Soars
- Chevron Profit Falls Short of Forecasts
- Sinopec Finishes First Megaton CCUS Project In China
- Top Headlines: Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name and More
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- Exxon Makes 2 New Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It