W&T Offshore Awards GOM Drilling Contract
W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) has contracted a Valaris heavy-duty jack-up rig for a U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) campaign, Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) reported Wednesday.
The contract secures the VALARIS JU-117 (Ralph Coffman) jack-up, Valaris noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm added that it expects the estimated 45-day contract to begin in July 2021.
The Ralph Coffman rig can operate in up to 350 feet (107 meters) of water and drill to 35,000 feet (10,668), according to Valaris’ website. Valaris did not specify where in the GOM the rig will be mobilized.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- NTSB Releases Report on Capsized Gulf of Mexico Vessel
- BP Starts Offshore Wind Recruitment Push
- Shell Sells SPEX Stake for up to $460MM
- Sturgeon Announces New Energy Sec
- W&T Offshore Awards GOM Drilling Contract
- Oil Prices Continue Losing Streak
- LNG Kingpin Pursues More Aggressive Strategy
- Plasma Drilling Firm Seeks to Expand Geothermal Access
- Oil Drops with Iran Optimistic on Sanctions Relief
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- SLB Appoints Chief Strategy, Sustainability Officer
- Chevron Pumps $20MM Into Adopt-a-Port Initiative
- Iran Awards $1.8B Gas Field Contract to Petropars
- Offshore Angola Contract Could Lead to 32 Wells
- Petronas Announces New Gas Find
- NOIA Adopts New Climate Change Position
- Texas Oil Group Commends Lawmakers
- Semco Maritime Wins Tyra Deal
- Free Geomechanics Training Course up for Grabs
- USA Set for Gas Boom
- Chesapeake Seeks to Sell Shale Assets for $2B
- Energy Sec Warns Oil of Kodak Risk
- Texas Oil Group Welcomes Bill Passage
- Iraq Aims to Finalize Exxon Oil Sale by June
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- Shell Sells Washington Refinery
- Total Declares Force Majeure on Mozambique LNG
- $7B Gasoline Manufacturing Facility Planned for Texas
- Former Enron Trader Sees Change in Houston Oil Patch