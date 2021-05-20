W&T Offshore Awards GOM Drilling Contract

W&T Offshore has contracted a heavy-duty jack-up rig for a USA Gulf of Mexico (GOM) campaign.

W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) has contracted a Valaris heavy-duty jack-up rig for a U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM) campaign, Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) reported Wednesday.

The contract secures the VALARIS JU-117 (Ralph Coffman) jack-up, Valaris noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm added that it expects the estimated 45-day contract to begin in July 2021.

The Ralph Coffman rig can operate in up to 350 feet (107 meters) of water and drill to 35,000 feet (10,668), according to Valaris’ website. Valaris did not specify where in the GOM the rig will be mobilized.

