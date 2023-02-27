Wärtsilä Bags 5-year Maintenance Agreement Extension from HLNG
Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has extended the existing Maintenance Agreement it has with Höegh LNG Fleet Management (HLNG). The five-year extension includes delivery of spare parts and field maintenance services, as well as Wärtsilä’s latest digital solutions.
The agreement covers maintenance on the Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines installed on ten vessels, nine of which are operating as Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs). One of these FSRUs, the Höegh Esperanza, is currently being used to supply gas to the new LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, Wärtsilä said in its statement.
The company further noted that the scope of the agreement includes digital solutions such as Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight predictive maintenance service, Remote Operational Support, Data-driven Dynamic Maintenance Planning, and fluids management service.
Also included is the use of a new collaboration app. The app makes communication between HLNG’s technical crew and Wärtsilä experts easy and manages all necessary reporting. HLNG has direct access to the Wärtsilä Expertise Centers providing support and guidance round-the-clock, the statement reads.
“We recognize Wärtsilä as a technology leader in developing efficiency-based solutions that support decarbonization efforts, which is an important target for our company. We see this renewed agreement as providing a solid foundation for continued cooperation, and a partnership for joint projects towards decarbonized operations,” said Nils Jakob Hasle, SVP, Head of Fleet Management at Höegh LNG.
“Renewal of the earlier agreement is an endorsement of its value to our customer. It also positions Wärtsilä to continue to support Höegh LNG on their decarbonization and digital development journey. Expert Insight and the remote support services offered enables issues to be resolved proactively without having to have the physical presence of a service engineer. These services also lessen the environmental footprint and address concerns regarding cyber security,” said Henrik Wilhelms, Director Agreement Sales at Wärtsilä.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Wood Group Reveals Receipt of Unsolicited Proposals
- BOEM to Hold Gulf of Mexico Oil, Gas Lease Sale in March
- London's Oil Party Week Is Back
- SPOILERS: The Rig Renewed for Second Season
- Adnoc Gas IPO Upsized
- Saipem and Seaway7 Strike Offshore Wind Partnership
- USA Drops Multiple Rigs
- Wärtsilä Bags 5-year Maintenance Agreement Extension from HLNG
- Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed
- Where Is the Safest Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Remote Oil, Gas Workforce Will Play Larger Role in Future
- Market Watcher Outlines Oil Price Moves This Week
- Aramco Now 3rd Largest Company by Market Cap
- Ineos Makes Major $1.4B USA Buy
- Henry Hub Gas Prices Should Remain Depressed in 1H 2023
- Norway Sees Several Finds Already in 2023
- Bay Off Southern Greece Becomes Cog in Russia Oil Supply Chain
- Run of Weak Short Term Oil Market Data Continues
- Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- Where Is the Safest Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
- New Discoveries Make 2022 Highest Value Year In Over A Decade
- Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration