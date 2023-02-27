Wärtsilä Bags 5-year Maintenance Agreement Extension from HLNG

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has extended the existing Maintenance Agreement it has with Höegh LNG Fleet Management (HLNG). The five-year extension includes delivery of spare parts and field maintenance services, as well as Wärtsilä’s latest digital solutions.

The agreement covers maintenance on the Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines installed on ten vessels, nine of which are operating as Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs). One of these FSRUs, the Höegh Esperanza, is currently being used to supply gas to the new LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, Wärtsilä said in its statement.

The company further noted that the scope of the agreement includes digital solutions such as Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight predictive maintenance service­, Remote Operational Support, Data-driven Dynamic Maintenance Planning, and fluids management service.

Also included is the use of a new collaboration app. The app makes communication between HLNG’s technical crew and Wärtsilä experts easy and manages all necessary reporting. HLNG has direct access to the Wärtsilä Expertise Centers providing support and guidance round-the-clock, the statement reads.

“We recognize Wärtsilä as a technology leader in developing efficiency-based solutions that support decarbonization efforts, which is an important target for our company. We see this renewed agreement as providing a solid foundation for continued cooperation, and a partnership for joint projects towards decarbonized operations,” said Nils Jakob Hasle, SVP, Head of Fleet Management at Höegh LNG.

“Renewal of the earlier agreement is an endorsement of its value to our customer. It also positions Wärtsilä to continue to support Höegh LNG on their decarbonization and digital development journey. Expert Insight and the remote support services offered enables issues to be resolved proactively without having to have the physical presence of a service engineer. These services also lessen the environmental footprint and address concerns regarding cyber security,” said Henrik Wilhelms, Director Agreement Sales at Wärtsilä.

