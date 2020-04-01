Worley Wins Chevron Contract Extension
Chevron Australia Pty Ltd. has awarded Worley a two-year extension to its services contract for Australian assets, Worley reported Tuesday.
First awarded in 2013, the contract covers engineering and procurement services to support the Gorgon LNG project, a major commercial-scale carbon dioxide injection facility, the Wheatstone LNG project and other Chevron assets in Australia, Worley noted in a written statement to the Australian Stock Exchange.
“As Australia’s leading energy services company, we are pleased to continue to support Chevron’s Australian operations through bringing Worley’s global expertise and capability in the hydrocarbons and energy sectors,” commented Worley CEO Chris Ashton.
According to Worley, the services under the contract typically include delivering brownfield modification projects and operational support. The firm added that it will continue to execute services from its Perth office, supported by Worley’s integrated delivery offices in India.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Diamondback Trims 2020 Production Expectations
- April to be One of Toughest Months in Oil History
- Imperial Oil Plans Project Deferrals, Capex Cuts
- Helix Scraps Initial Performance Guidance
- Worley Wins Chevron Contract Extension
- $8B Alberta Investment Allows Keystone XL to Proceed
- UK Union Welcomes Offshore Agreement
- Saudi Belligerence Pushes VLCC Rates to Comedic Highs
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- Nabors Cuts 2020 Capex and Salaries
- Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
- Moody's Projects $50-Plus Oil in 2021
- Oil CEOs Back Plan to Cut Texas Output
- Texas Rig Count Down 29 Week on Week
- Murphy Oil CEO Has Presumptive Covid-19 Diagnosis
- Oxy Adds to Cuts and Icahn Wins Board Appointments
- Oilfield Service Firms MBI Energy, Calfrac Cut Jobs
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan