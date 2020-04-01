SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Worley Wins Chevron Contract Extension

by Matthew V. Veazey
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Wednesday, April 01, 2020

submit to reddit
email print

Worley Wins Chevron Contract Extension
This photo shows Chevron's Wheatstone project, Australia's first LNG hub. PHOTO SOURCE: Chevron Australia Pty Ltd

Chevron Australia Pty Ltd. has awarded Worley a two-year extension to its services contract for Australian assets, Worley reported Tuesday.

First awarded in 2013, the contract covers engineering and procurement services to support the Gorgon LNG project, a major commercial-scale carbon dioxide injection facility, the Wheatstone LNG project and other Chevron assets in Australia, Worley noted in a written statement to the Australian Stock Exchange.

“As Australia’s leading energy services company, we are pleased to continue to support Chevron’s Australian operations through bringing Worley’s global expertise and capability in the hydrocarbons and energy sectors,” commented Worley CEO Chris Ashton.

According to Worley, the services under the contract typically include delivering brownfield modification projects and operational support. The firm added that it will continue to execute services from its Perth office, supported by Worley’s integrated delivery offices in India.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.

RELATED COMPANIES

Most Popular Articles