Worley Unit Wins Contract from Lamprell

Scopus will provide inspection services in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. PHOTO SOURCE: Worley

Lamprell Energy Ltd. has awarded Scopus Engineering a three-year framework agreement, Scopus’ parent company Worley reported Monday.

“I am delighted to begin this new customer relationship with Lamprell Energy Ltd.,” Scopus Managing Director Graeme Wilson remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.

Scopus, which specializes in global lean engineering and surveying services, will provide dimensional control inspection services across the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Worley stated. The three-year framework agreement, signed last month, secures four existing roles in-country, the firm added.

Lamprell provides engineering, procurement, construction and other services in the renewables and oil and gas energy markets, the company states on its website. The firm points out that it:

builds onshore and offshore process modules, platforms and wind farm foundations

engages in jackup rig and liftboat projects

delivers land rigs and rig refurbishment projects

provides related oil and gas contracting services.

“This agreement is significant in not only supporting our renewables portfolio, but in securing our position as a player in the energy transition at a global scale,” noted Wilson.

