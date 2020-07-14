Worley Unit Wins Contract from Lamprell
Lamprell Energy Ltd. has awarded Scopus Engineering a three-year framework agreement, Scopus’ parent company Worley reported Monday.
“I am delighted to begin this new customer relationship with Lamprell Energy Ltd.,” Scopus Managing Director Graeme Wilson remarked in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
Scopus, which specializes in global lean engineering and surveying services, will provide dimensional control inspection services across the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Worley stated. The three-year framework agreement, signed last month, secures four existing roles in-country, the firm added.
Lamprell provides engineering, procurement, construction and other services in the renewables and oil and gas energy markets, the company states on its website. The firm points out that it:
- builds onshore and offshore process modules, platforms and wind farm foundations
- engages in jackup rig and liftboat projects
- delivers land rigs and rig refurbishment projects
- provides related oil and gas contracting services.
“This agreement is significant in not only supporting our renewables portfolio, but in securing our position as a player in the energy transition at a global scale,” noted Wilson.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- MOL Discovers Significant Reserves in Pakistan
- Companies Diversifying Away from Oil and Gas
- Biden Plots Energy Path
- Phillips 66 Eyes 5G at Louisiana Refinery
- Ecopetrol Awards Five-year Offshore Contract
- 2019 Oil Figures Revealed
- Weatherford Signs 20-well Iraq Contract
- OPEC Projects 2021 Surge in Crude Demand
- Virus Speeds Up Eni Oil Refining Exit
- Oil Demand Could Get Boost from Metals Surge
- Oil Prices Fall As US Layoffs Loom
- Baker Hughes Shows Mixed Rig Counts
- What Happens to Oil in a 2nd Covid Wave?
- US Energy Sec Heads to Texas
- Weatherford Secures Four-year Eni Contract
- 7 Killed in BRVS Explosion
- ET Confident Dakota Access Pipeline Will Not Shut
- Nearly 94,000 OFS Job Losses Tied to COVID-19
- Texas Refiners Contend with Virus Rebound
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players
- Oil Shock Upends Shale's Newest Powerhouse