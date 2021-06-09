Worley Nets 2 Year Ithaca Deal

Worley (ASX: WOR) has been awarded a two year contract to provide engineering and procurement services for Stage 2 of Ithaca Energy's Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery project in the central North Sea.

Worley (ASX: WOR) announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a two year contract to provide engineering and procurement services for Stage 2 of Ithaca Energy’s Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) project in the central North Sea.

As part of the contract, Worley said it will complete the engineering design and procurement of equipment packages to enable increased oil recovery and extend the production of the Captain field. The deal will secure work for more than 60 onshore personnel, Worley noted, adding that work will be led by its Aberdeen office and supported by its global integrated delivery team in Hyderabad, India.

Worley completed the front end engineering design (FEED) for Stage 2 of the project last year after the successful execution of Stage 1, where the company supported the topside design.

“The North Sea is a mature and aging basin and doesn’t come without its challenges,” Daniel McAteer, Worley’s vice president of Aberdeen operations, said in a company statement.

“Worley’s brownfield experience and commitment to finding sustainable solutions for our customers further strengthens our existing relationship with Ithaca Energy. We look forward to working on this project as we continue this new chapter for the UKCS,” the Worley representative added in the statement.

The Captain field lies around 90 miles north-east of Aberdeen, Scotland, in the Outer Moray Firth, in water depths of around 346 feet, according to Ithaca’s website. The field was discovered in 1977 in Block 13/22a and achieved first production in March 1997, Ithaca’s site highlights.

Earlier this month, Worley revealed that it had been awarded an early engineering services contract by Shell to support the development of a new 200 megawatt electrolysis-based hydrogen plant. Last month, Worley announced that it had been awarded an engineering and procurement services contract by Chevron to provide brownfield modification services for a subsea tieback to one of its deepwater production facilities in the Gulf of Mexico.

