Worley Nets 2 Year Ithaca Deal
Worley (ASX: WOR) announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a two year contract to provide engineering and procurement services for Stage 2 of Ithaca Energy’s Captain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) project in the central North Sea.
As part of the contract, Worley said it will complete the engineering design and procurement of equipment packages to enable increased oil recovery and extend the production of the Captain field. The deal will secure work for more than 60 onshore personnel, Worley noted, adding that work will be led by its Aberdeen office and supported by its global integrated delivery team in Hyderabad, India.
Worley completed the front end engineering design (FEED) for Stage 2 of the project last year after the successful execution of Stage 1, where the company supported the topside design.
“The North Sea is a mature and aging basin and doesn’t come without its challenges,” Daniel McAteer, Worley’s vice president of Aberdeen operations, said in a company statement.
“Worley’s brownfield experience and commitment to finding sustainable solutions for our customers further strengthens our existing relationship with Ithaca Energy. We look forward to working on this project as we continue this new chapter for the UKCS,” the Worley representative added in the statement.
The Captain field lies around 90 miles north-east of Aberdeen, Scotland, in the Outer Moray Firth, in water depths of around 346 feet, according to Ithaca’s website. The field was discovered in 1977 in Block 13/22a and achieved first production in March 1997, Ithaca’s site highlights.
Earlier this month, Worley revealed that it had been awarded an early engineering services contract by Shell to support the development of a new 200 megawatt electrolysis-based hydrogen plant. Last month, Worley announced that it had been awarded an engineering and procurement services contract by Chevron to provide brownfield modification services for a subsea tieback to one of its deepwater production facilities in the Gulf of Mexico.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- McDermott Announces Leadership Change
- Sembcorp Marine Still Faces Skilled Worker Shortfall
- Rig Remains Submerged After Incident
- Eni Hits Gas Pay Offshore Indonesia
- Saipem to Fabricate Subsea Equipment in Guyana
- Colonial Pipeline Ransom Mostly Recouped
- Turkey Finds 19Tcf in Black Sea in 2020-21
- Indigenous Group Wants 100 Percent of TM Pipeline
- Mining Magnate Likens Congo to 1950s Saudi Arabia
- Transocean Sees First 20,000-psi Rig Delivery by Year End
- UK Could Become Silicon Valley of Energy
- Repsol Sells Assets in Malaysia and Vietnam
- China Ban on Aussie LNG Should Have Limited Impact
- Iran Says Fire Engulfed Refinery to be Back Online Thursday
- McDermott Completes Historic India Subsea Project
- $550MM Drilling Contract Awards Go to KCA Deutag
- McDermott Announces Leadership Change
- Sembcorp Marine Still Faces Skilled Worker Shortfall
- Lightsource BP in $1B+ Portugal Solar Investment
- Worley Bags Shell Hydrogen Deal
- Offshore Worker Dies in Gulf of Mexico
- Shell Sells Alabama Refinery
- Technip Energies Bags Significant Deal
- Energy Companies Make Best Corporate Citizens List
- $7B+ Shale Driller Merger Baffles Analysts
- Shell Makes Significant Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Find
- SLB Appoints Chief Strategy, Sustainability Officer
- UP Energy Changes Name
- Enbridge Says Great Lakes Pipeline Will Keep Running
- Biden Suspends Trump's Arctic Refuge Oil Leases