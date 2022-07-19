Worley Helping Shell Cut GOM Assets Carbon Intensity
Global engineering major Worley has been contracted by Shell to provide engineering and procurement services for several of its assets in the Gulf of Mexico on a three-year deal.
Worley will provide services in engineering, procurement, project services, support fabrication and construction, and support Shell’s transition to a digitized and more efficient project delivery model for continued maintenance and improvements of its offshore assets. This aligns with Shell’s work to further reduce the carbon intensity of its GOM production, which is already among the lowest greenhouse gas intensive in the world.
“We’ve worked with Shell for over 30 years. And our ongoing partnership is a real opportunity to create a positive impact on the offshore operations and the communities in the Gulf of Mexico at a time when making sustainable transformation a reality is more important than ever,” said Jim Lenton, Senior Vice President.
Unlocking energy from deepwater
Shell currently operates eight offshore oil and gas facilities across the Gulf of Mexico Deepwater basin. Worley will be focusing on five of these assets: Appomattox, Perdido, Stones, Auger, and Enchilada-Salsa. This contract also allows for further support of the Shell Whale deepwater development, for which Worley is delivering the greenfield engineering and procurement services works. The contract also contemplates larger tendered scopes on Shell’s other deepwater assets.
Worley’s work will enable improvements concerning safety, productivity, sustainability, and operating costs, via more simplified and digitized ways of working. The contract contemplates works of varying size and complexity, ranging from subsea tieback topsides modifications and large modular waterflood installations to asset-equipment upgrades and integrity modifications.
“This project is a great example of how we help our customers optimize the efficiency of their assets on the one hand while supporting decarbonization initiatives on the other,” said Lenton.
The project will be delivered by Worley’s offices in Metairie and Houston and supported by its engineering teams in India and other strategic locations with offshore skills. The company will be working together with Shell to define the continuous improvement journey of asset operations, energy efficiency over time, and decarbonization solutions. The company will be fully utilizing its Worley Sustainable Solutions processes as part of this contract execution.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
