Worley Bags Deal for Longest Offshore Pipeline in the World
Worley has announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide main front-end engineering design (FEED) services for the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project.
When completed, the more than 4,349-mile-long gas pipeline will link Nigeria with Morocco, cross 11 west African countries and extend to Europe, Worley outlined, adding that it will be the longest offshore pipeline in the world and the second longest pipeline overall.
Worley, which said the engineering study is progressing in accordance with the initial project planning, did not disclose the value of the deal. The company noted that overall FEED services will be managed by Intecsea BV, Worley’s offshore engineering consultancy business in the Netherlands. This includes the development of the project implementation framework and supervision of the engineering survey, Worley highlighted.
The onshore FEED scope, the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Land Acquisition Studies (LAS) will be delivered by Worley’s team in London and the project will also be supported by Worley’s network of offices in Africa, and its global integrated delivery team in India. Advisian, Worley’s global consulting business, will explore the acceleration of electrification and the feasibility of energy self-sufficiency in the region, and Worley’s UK and Madrid offices will set out the potential to use renewable energy resources to power the pipeline and reduce the project’s carbon footprint, Worley revealed.
“Being part of a project that not only looks towards sustainability, but also contributes to boosting regional economy and supports the development of local communities is an incredible opportunity,” Ping Liu, the managing director of Intecsea BV, said in a company statement.
“The NMGP is a project that reflects our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world. We look forward to working with ONHYM and NNPC as we journey into a new chapter for West Africa,” Liu added in the statement.
The NMGP FEED deal is one of several contracts announced by Worley this year. Earlier this month, the company revealed that it had been awarded a FEED services contract by Trinseo for its “first of a kind” chemical recycling plant in Belgium. During the same month, Worley announced that it had been contracted by Green Energy Oman to support its 25-gigawatt low-carbon fuels project and that it had bagged a contract to provide engineering, procurement, and construction management services to Sedibelo Platinum Mines Limited.
In March, the company revealed that it had been awarded a contract by Keppel Offshore & Marine to provide engineering services for the construction of two offshore substation platforms for a wind farm project and in January it announced that it had secured a FEED contract with VPI Immingham LLP for a post-combustion carbon capture facility that’s part of the Humber Zero project in the UK.
Worley delivers projects and provides engineering, procurement and construction expertise to the upstream, midstream, chemicals, power, and mining and minerals sectors, the company’s website highlights.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
