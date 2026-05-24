Worley Bags 3-Year Engineering Contract from APA

'Under an exclusive three-year engineering partnership, Worley will work with APA to deliver its phased and scalable infrastructure development program aimed at reducing constraints, increasing optionality and improving system flexibility'.

APA Group has selected Worley Ltd to provide engineering services for its natural gas transmission and storage projects across Australia.

"Under an exclusive three-year engineering partnership, Worley will work with APA to deliver its phased and scalable infrastructure development program aimed at reducing constraints, increasing optionality and improving system flexibility", Worley said in a press release.

"The program reflects APA’s commitment to support Australia’s energy security and transition, strengthening domestic gas supply and helping to address projected gas shortfalls in southern markets on Australia's east coast".

"A key focus of the partnership agreement is on replication and digital delivery, which will drive improved efficiency and consistency, reduce execution risk and support more predictable outcomes as projects are delivered at scale", Worley added. "Over time, this approach supports a more resilient system where infrastructure can be developed faster, safer and with greater confidence".

"Recent global energy market volatility, geopolitical disruptions and policy uncertainty have highlighted the importance of secure infrastructure that can respond to changing demand patterns and regional supply imbalances", it noted.

"APA is an integral player in Australia's east coast energy system".

Earlier APA announced a three-year deal with Germany’s Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co KG for potential contracts for APA's gas power and renewable power projects.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

"The agreement establishes a framework for early engagement, innovation and cooperation between APA and Siemens Energy, enabling better access to in-demand equipment, such as large-frame gas turbines, across APA's national portfolio of gas-fired power generation, renewables and power projects", APA said April 13.

APA chief executive and managing director Adam Watson said, "Early engagement with key suppliers is also critical to improving delivery outcomes, particularly for long lead items like gas turbines".

APA expects to raise its north to south gas transport capacity by over 50 percent by 2029 with AUD 1.5 billion ($1.07 billion) in projected investment, Watson told the Australian Domestic Gas Outlook conference on March 31.

"Final investment decision has been reached on Stage 3A [of the East Coast Gas Grid Expansion Plan], with an investment of AUD 260 million dollars to deliver three new compressors", Watson said. "This will increase north-to-south capacity by 11 percent, including a 20 percent increase in capacity for northern gas into Victoria. And it will be ready by winter 2028".

"We're also investing 220 million dollars in Stage 3B to enable continued early works and procurement of long lead items for the Bulloo Interlink", Watson added. “Final investment decision for 3B will be subject to conducive policy settings and further progress with the [government's] Gas Market Review".

"Once Stages 3A and 3B are complete, APA will have added approximately 30 percent of new capacity to the north to south transport corridor", Watson said. "This will build on the 25 percent increase already delivered by APA over the last few years".

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com