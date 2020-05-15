World Petroleum Congress Event in Houston Pushed to 2021

The event happens every three years and hasn't been held in North America since 1987.

In light of COVID-19 and global market volatility, the 23rd World Petroleum Congress has been postponed until next year. The event was scheduled to take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX this winter.

The event is only held every three years and hasn't been held in North America since 1987, when Houston was also the host city. The venue and host city remain the same for the revised date of December 5-9, 2021.

“Since its founding in 1933, the World Petroleum Council has played a leading role in supporting the industry, and creating the authoritative platform for engagement of all stakeholders in oil and gas with the World Petroleum Congress,” Tor Fjaeren, President, World Petroleum Council, said in a written statement.

“We are very mindful of the challenging situation currently facing all our participants, whether they be sponsors, exhibitors, partners, speakers or delegates. Under these circumstances, we feel postponing the Congress to next year is the most prudent approach to ensuring a safe and productive dialogue with our global attendees.”

In addition to health and safety concerns, many governments have placed restrictions on travel, affecting all business sectors. As the impacts of the coronavirus epidemic and the resulting fall in oil and gas demand are expected to last through the rest of 2020, moving to December 2021 better assures international participation and engagement, for a truly global Congress, the organization said in a statement.

“Our industry is under intense pressure but, as we have witnessed time and again, this industry is also resilient and extremely innovative. The Organizing Committee will host a world-class event for oil and gas leaders and dignitaries from around the globe next year in Houston as a forum for the important conversations necessary to navigate this new landscape,” added Jeff Shellebarger, Chairman, 23rd World Petroleum Congress Organizing Committee.

The Congress is expected to draw over 50 ministers, 700 expert speakers, 1,000 media and 10,000 attendees from around 100 countries.

Headquartered in London, the World Petroleum Council includes nearly 65 member countries from around the world representing over 96% of global oil and gas production and consumption. WPC membership includes both OPEC and Non-OPEC countries with representation of National Oil Companies as well as International Oil Companies.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.