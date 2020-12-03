World Gas Conference Delayed to 2022

The 28th World Gas Conference has been rescheduled to 2022 following a risk assessment on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic by the International Gas Union.

The 28th World Gas Conference (WGC) has been rescheduled to 2022 following a risk assessment on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic by the International Gas Union (IGU), the event’s owner.

WGC 28, which was originally scheduled to occur from June 21 to June 25, 2021, will now take place from May 23 to May 27, 2022, in the same location of Daegu, South Korea. Hosted by the Korea Gas Union, the event, which will go under the name WGC2022, is expected to host more than 12,000 attendees and 350 exhibitors, representing 500 companies from more than 90 countries.

“As we have one more year to prepare, we are committed to ensuring every effort to deliver a hugely successful World Gas Conference,” Bong Kyu Park, the chairman of the WGC2022 National Organizing Committee, said in an organization statement.

“We will enhance the program to be more dynamic and innovative featuring key themes around the ever-changing gas industry. We look forward to welcoming you,” he added.

The 29th WGC, which was due to take place in 2024, has also been rescheduled to 2025. It will take place in Beijing, China, under the leadership of Chinese presidency.

Since 1931, the WGC has been held every three years in the country holding the presidency of the IGU. WGC2022 will mark the culmination of the Korean presidency and will promote the IGU’s key objectives of raising the voice of natural gas while offering the latest industry updates, according to the organization.

As of December 3, South Korea has registered 35,703 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 529 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, there have been 63.7 million confirmed cases and 1.4 million deaths, as of December 3, the latest WHO figures show.

