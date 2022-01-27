World First Offshore Charging Station Progresses

Sea trials were held in the Port of Cromarty Firth in Scotland during January.

Oasis Marine Power Ltd has announced that it has completed the first stage of testing of its offshore charging station.

Sea trials were held in the Port of Cromarty Firth in Scotland during January this year in the first of a series of tests. The design, dubbed the Oasis Power Buoy, will now be undergoing further testing and optimization, including sustained sea trials, Oasis Marine Power outlined.

The company noted that the product is the first of its kind globally to reach sea trials and stated that it offers to revolutionize renewable energy use for the maritime industry. The offshore mooring and charging station has a zero-emission power source fed from wind turbines and provides offshore charging of hybrid and all-electric vessels, Oasis Marine Power highlighted, adding that it makes zero-emission vessels viable for the industry.

“I am delighted with the results of the testing,” George Smith, the director of Oasis Marine Power, said in a company statement.

“We have proven that the concept is viable and are now working to optimize the design. What we have achieved is a world first, and this is a great progression towards dramatically reducing the carbon footprint of the maritime industry,” he added in the statement.

“Thanks to Cromarty Firth Port Authority and PSG Marine & Logistics Ltd for their valued assistance with these trials,” Smith went on to say.

Launched back in 2021, Oasis Marine Power was created to drive green marine energy solutions, according to its website. It was formed as a subsidiary of Jebb Smith Ltd and will build on the parent company’s expertise in innovative marine mooring systems, Oasis Marine Power’s site states. The company’s first product is the Oasis Power Buoy.

Jebb Smith Ltd was awarded a grant in 2020 through MarRI-UK Technology and Innovation in UK Maritime Call, funded by the Department of Transport, to develop the Oasis Power Buoy. In the same year, the product was designed, developed and built, according to Oasis Marine Power’s site.

Based in Aberdeenshire, Jebb Smith Ltd specializes in in marine engineering design and has a passion for green marine energy projects, its site notes.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com