Workers Returning to US GOM Platforms
The number of platforms in the US Gulf of Mexico (GOM) which personnel remain evacuated from due to storm Cristobal is continuing to drop, new figures from the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) show.
As of June 10, workers were still evacuated from a total of 61 production platforms in the region, according to the BSEE, which highlighted that this equates to 9.49 percent of the 643 manned platforms in the U.S. GOM. The figure marks a notable drop from a peak on June 7, when a total of 185 platforms were said to have been evacuated. That’s equivalent to 28.77 percent of the total number of manned platforms in the region, according to the BSEE.
On June 8, 179 platforms remained evacuated and on June 9, 123 platforms remained evacuated, BSEE figures show.
In its latest report, the BSEE estimates that approximately 23.55 percent of the current oil production and around 22.84 percent of the current natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico remains shut in.
The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted that Cristobal would accelerate north through Wednesday and outlined that rain and winds would remain a threat across Wisconsin and the Great Lakes.
#Cristobal will accelerate north through Wednesday. Heavy rain and gusty winds will remain a threat especially across Wisconsin and the Great Lakes. Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday from Ohio and lower Michigan into parts of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New York. pic.twitter.com/aWBJIEsWIs— National Weather Service (@NWS) June 10, 2020
BSEE is the lead federal agency charged with improving safety and ensuring environmental protection related to the offshore energy industry, primarily oil and natural gas, on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf (OCS), according to its website.
The NWS is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It provides weather, water and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy, its website states.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
