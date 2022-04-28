Worker Dies During Scrapping Of BW Offshore FPSO

A worker lost his life while scrapping BW Offshore’s Cidade de Sao Vicente FPSO at an Indian beaching yard on April 21.

Non-government organization Shipbreaking Platform quoted a local source who claimed that a nitrogen tank removed from the vessel violently exploded and killed the worker on the spot. BW Offshore has since then confirmed this.

BW Offshore sold the FPSO to Priya Blue Industries’ shipbreaking yard in Alang, India, in February for $12.8 million cash after a cold-lay-up in Oman and unsuccessful attempts to negotiate a new contract in Brazil, where the unit operated for eleven years under charter for Brazilian giant Petrobras.

The organization claimed that BW Offshore decided to sell the FPSO to the Indian beaching yard for a supposedly higher price despite being offered a more sustainable solution for the recycling of the vessel when it was in the Middle East by Elegant Exit Company at the ASRY dry-dock and SULB steel production facility.

Assisted by Arctic Shipbrokers, Grieg Green, and Priya Blue’s cash buyer Best Oasis, the deal was branded as a green sale. The FPSO changed its name to Vice and its flag to St. Kitts and Nevis before it was ramped up on the Alang tidal mudflat.

Priya Blue Industries was amongst the first yards in India to obtain a so-called Statement of Compliance with the Hong Kong Convention from Japanese ClassNK and is also a member of the Sustainable Shipping Initiative since 2018. The convention, adopted in 2009, is aimed at ensuring that ships, when being recycled after reaching the end of their operational lives, do not pose any unnecessary risks to human health, safety, and the environment.

However, Shipbreaking Platform claimed that recent audit reports by the European Commission highlighted a series of structural deficiencies at the Alang shipbreaking yards, including Priya Blue Industries, related to the lack of infrastructure to contain pollutants in the primary cutting area, the non-existence of capacity to handle several hazardous wastes originating from ships downstream, the absence of medical facilities, and breaches of labor laws.

It is worth noting that BW Offshore nominated a third party to be on-site at the recycling yard to ensure health, safety, and environmental regulations were followed during the scrapping of the FPSO BW Cidade de Sao Vicente.

This is not the only fatal accident in recent years. Namely, the NGO documented another fatal accident at Priya Blue Industries in 2019 during the scrapping of the mercury-laden FSO Yetagun. The only difference is that the incident occurred in another site owned by Priya Blue and not Alang.

Dutch company SBM Offshore, the owner of the Yetagun, changed its recycling policy as a result and banned the use of beaching yards, and only allowed the scrapping of its offshore assets at yards that use a dry-dock or the landing on a concrete slope with a drainage system.

"We encourage BW Offshore and BW Group to follow SBM’s example and ensure that their end-of-life fleet is managed exclusively in facilities that can ensure the highest environmental and social standards. Shipowners – and their brokers – must conduct due diligence when selecting business partners,” Ingvild Jenssen, the Executive Director of NGO Shipbreaking Platform, said.

“When safer alternatives to beaching exist, ignoring the social and governance failings in Alang and contributing to the greenwashing of an outmoded and polluting method for the sake of more money is simply not acceptable anymore," Jenssen added.

The NGO said in February 2022 that most ships continue to be broken under conditions that pollute and expose workers to immense risk. The report revealed that 763 ocean-going commercial ships and floating offshore units were sold to the scrap yards in 2021.

Of these, 583 of the largest tankers, bulkers, floating platforms, cargo- and passenger ships ended up on the beaches of Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, amounting to near the totality of the gross tonnage dismantled globally.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com