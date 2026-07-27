Woodside's Browse Gas Project Declared State Priority

The Western Australian government granted the Browse to North West Shelf Project, which would connect three offshore fields to the existing Karratha plant, a State Significant Project status, operator Woodside said.

The Western Australian government has granted the Browse to North West Shelf Project a State Significant Project status, operator Woodside Energy Group Ltd said Monday.

"State Significant Project status represents the highest level of prioritization available under the Western Australian Government’s Lead Agency Framework, which is designed to guide proponents through the approvals process", the Australian company said. "It will support coordinated engagement as the project progresses towards key approvals and development milestones".

"The company will continue to work closely with government, industry, Indigenous stakeholders, unions and local communities as the proposal advances through approvals processes and key project milestones", it added.

Woodside expects the project to produce 11.4 million tons a year of liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and domestic gas, as well as 50,000 barrels per day of condensate.

The project, which has yet to reach the front-end engineering and design stage, involves delivering gas from the Brecknock, Calliance and Torosa gas fields offshore Western Australia to the existing Karratha Gas Plant. The gas will be transported via a pipeline of about 900 kilometers (559.23 miles) to two floating production, storage and offloading facilities, Woodside says on its website.

"A carbon capture and storage solution has been incorporated into the project design and is expected to enable a reduction of 53 million tonnes CO2e [carbon dioxide equivalent] of greenhouse gas emissions as compared to the project's 2019 Scope 1 emissions estimate", Woodside said in a statement May 11 in which it reported projections for economic returns from the project.

The commissioned assessment by Deloitte projected annual impacts of AUD 2.9 billion ($2.03 billion) on Australia's gross domestic product and AUD 3.1 billion on Western Australia's gross state product.

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"Browse gas could also play a role in helping Australia's trading partners in Asia Pacific reduce their reliance on coal-fired power while also supporting energy security in the region", Woodside said at the time.

Last month Woodside said it was exercising its co-venturer right to pre-empt China National Petroleum Corp's sale of a 10.67 percent stake in the Browse Basin joint venture (BJV) to Japan's INPEX Corp.

"Woodside's equity interest in the BJV after completion of the acquisition will increase to 41.27 percent, assuming no other joint venture participant pre-empts", Woodside said June 12, noting Browse holds Australia’s biggest undeveloped conventional gas resource.

"Woodside's combined interest in the upstream Browse resource and the North West Shelf onshore infrastructure provides the basis for an integrated development concept that Woodside expects could deliver strong returns to shareholders across the value chain and deliver long-term economic benefits for Western Australia and the nation", Woodside said.

Woodside would pay CNPC $225 million and an additional $175 million that is conditional on the joint venture sanctioning the three fields before June 2032.

Woodside's acquisition from CNPC needs to clear customary conditions including regulatory approvals.

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