Woodside To Pick Development Concept For Timor-Leste Gas Project

Woodside Energy and its partners have agreed to quickly begin a concept select program for the Greater Sunrise natural gas project off Timor-Leste.

Woodside Energy and its partners have agreed to quickly begin a concept select program for the Greater Sunrise natural gas project off Timor-Leste.

Woodside and the JV members will consider all the key issues for delivering the gas, processing, and LNG sales, to Timor-Leste compared to delivering the gas to Australia.

The studies will incorporate and update previous work by utilizing the latest technologies and cost estimates while also considering the socio-economic, capacity building, safety, environmental, strategic, and security benefits of the various options.

The studies will include evaluation of which option provides the most meaningful benefit for the people of Timor-Leste. The SJV is aiming to complete the concept select program expeditiously given the benefits that could flow from developing the Sunrise fields.

The Greater Sunrise project is operated by Woodside Energy with Timor GAP and Osaka Gas as its partners within the Sunrise Joint Venture.

Timor GAP President and CEO Antonio de Sousa said he was pleased that Timor GAP’s efforts have substantially contributed towards realizing the long-awaited goal of developing Greater Sunrise.

“This path forward is a significant commitment to our stakeholders, to the aspirations of those who made sacrifices to achieve independence for the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, and to the future of our people and Timor-Leste. It offers a clearer path to prosperity, equality, peace, stability, and sustainability for current and future generations,” Souza said.

Woodside Energy CEO Meg O’Neill said the development of new technologies and growing demand for safe and reliable LNG meant it was the right time to bring forward the concept select program.

“It is important we continue to look at ways to develop the Greater Sunrise fields using the latest technologies by evaluating, for example, modular LNG, that did not exist in the past. Against a backdrop of global geopolitical instability and constrained energy supply chains, there is an opportunity for the Sunrise Joint Venture to significantly advance this regionally important project,” she said.

Osaka Gas Australia Managing Director Yo Otsuka said it was important to assess and compare the development concept from both technical and commercial points of view to select the best option for the success of the Sunrise project.

In parallel to the concept select program, the Sunrise JV is progressing the negotiation of the new Production Sharing Contract, Petroleum Mining Code, and associated agreements with the Timor-Leste and Australian Governments, which upon finalization will provide the fiscal and regulatory certainty required for a development to proceed.

The Sunrise development is located approximately 450 kilometers north-west of Darwin and 150 kilometers south of Timor-Leste and comprises the Sunrise and Troubadour gas and condensate fields. The fields contain an estimated contingent resource of 5.3 Tcf of dry gas and 226 million bbl of condensate.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com