Woodside Shareholders Greenlight BHP Merger
Woodside announced Thursday that its shareholders voted to approve its proposed merger with the petroleum business of BHP Group Limited at the company’s Annual General Meeting, which was held today.
According to the company, 98.66 percent of the votes submitted were in favor of the merger. All conditions precedent necessary to implement the merger that require a positive action or event in order to be satisfied have now been satisfied or waived, Woodside noted. The company outlined that the merger remains subject to certain conditions precedent that, in the absence of an unforeseen event, will be deemed to be satisfied on or before May 31, 2022.
Woodside said it expects completion of the merger to occur on June 1, 2022, and added that the new Woodside shares to be issued to or for the benefit of BHP shareholders are expected to commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on June 2, 2022. Trading of Woodside American Depositary Shares on the New York Stock Exchange is expected to commence on the same day, while trading of Woodside shares on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange is expected to commence on June 6, 2022.
“We believe the strategic and financial case for the proposed merger is compelling,” Woodside Chairman Richard Goyder said in an AGM address.
“It will bring together the best of both organizations to create a top 10 global independent energy company with the scale, diversity, and resilience to provide value to shareholders and navigate the energy transition,” he added in the address.
“We are also expecting to deliver significant synergies as we bring both businesses together,” Goyder continued.
On November 22, 2021, Woodside announced that it and BHP Group had signed a binding share sale agreement for the merger of BHP’s oil and gas portfolio with Woodside. Under the deal, Woodside will acquire the entire share capital of BHP Petroleum International Pty Ltd in exchange for new Woodside shares, Woodside highlighted in a statement at the time. The signing of the agreement followed a merger commitment deed announced on August 17, 2021.
Woodside notes on its website that the merger will create a top 10 global LNG producer and transform the company by doubling production, diversifying the portfolio and offering multiple growth opportunities.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- OEUK Shares Windfall Tax Concerns
- USA Oil and Gas Employment Set to Rebound
- New EU Plan Tackling Energy Crisis And Climate Change
- Egypt Investing $40Bn To Green Hydrogen Projects
- First-Ever 8th Generation Drillship Named In Singapore
- Woodside Shareholders Greenlight BHP Merger
- China in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Reserves
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- The US Cannot Make Enough Fuel
- Sabic Sees Profit Hit by Costs
- UK Activists Stop Russian Tanker With $36.5M Of Diesel
- Henry Hub Price Expected to Average $8.69 in 3Q
- USA Lease Sale Cancellation Leaves Industry in Limbo
- Europe Looks To Africa For More Gas As E&P Reconsiders Projects
- No Offshore Oil Auctions Devastating To Americans, NOIA Says
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge