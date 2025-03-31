Woodside Sells Greater Angostura Stakes to Perenco

'The transaction provides near-term cash flow to support ongoing investments and shareholder distributions'.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. has signed an agreement to sell its producing oil and gas assets in Greater Angostura in Trinidad and Tobago to Perenco Group for AUD 206 million ($129.82 million).

The divestment includes Woodside’s operating stakes in the shallow-water Angostura and Ruby oil and gas fields, as well as the associated production facilities and onshore terminal.

The Australian oil and gas exploration and production company owns 45 percent of Angostura in Block 2(c) and 68.46 percent in Ruby in Block 3(a). Its Angostura partners are the South American country’s National Gas Co. with a 30 percent stake and Chaoyang Petroleum (Trinidad) Block 2C Ltd with a 25 percent stake. In Ruby, National Gas owns the remaining 31.54 percent.

Greater Angostura produces about 12 percent of Trinidad and Tobago’s natural gas supply, Woodside chief executive Meg O’Neill said in a company statement announcing the sale.

“The transaction provides near-term cash flow to support ongoing investments and shareholder distributions and builds on the Australian asset swap announced in December 2024, further simplifying Woodside’s portfolio”, Woodside said.

Woodside and Chevron Australia Pty. Ltd., an indirect subsidiary of Chevron Corp., have entered a swap agreement to consolidate assets including the Wheatstone and North West Shelf (NWS) gas projects in Western Australia.

Upon the completion of the swap transaction, Woodside will hold a 50 percent stake in the NWS Project, 66.67 percent in the NWS Oil Project and 40 percent in the Angel Carbon, Capture and Storage Project.

“Chevron Australia will acquire Woodside’s 13 percent non-operated interest in the Wheatstone Project and 65 percent operated interest in the Julimar-Brunello Project”, Chevron Australia said December 19, 2024.

Chevron will pay Woodside AUD 300 million in cash plus up to AUD 100 million in contingent payments related to the handover of the Julimar Phase 3 Project and its subsequent production performance.

Woodside and Perenco expect to complete their transaction in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

“Woodside expects most of its employees based in Trinidad and Tobago will also transfer to Perenco”, Woodside said.

Perenco said separately the Woodside acquisitions will grow its gross gas production base in Trinidad and Tobago to 500 million standard cubic feet a day.

“Building on Perenco’s existing operational presence in the Columbus Basin, the Great Angostura assets are located approximately 40 km [24.85 miles] north of Perenco’s legacy TSP assets (acquired in 2016)”, the Anglo-French upstream company said.

