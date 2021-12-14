Woodside, Santos Get New CFOs At Crucial Points For Both Companies

Woodside and Santos appointed new CFOs at crucial times for both companies as they are in the process of merging with other companies.

Australian companies Woodside and Santos appointed new chief financial officers (CFOs) at crucial times for both companies as they are in the process of merging with other companies.

Namely, Woodside’s previous CFO Sherry Duhe stepped down from the position in November 2021 to pursue a career opportunity with another ASX-listed company.

Woodside stated that it appointed Graham Tiver as its new CFO and Executive Vice President. He will be joining Woodside from BHP where he held the role of Group Financial Controller with responsibility for BHP’s global accounting and reporting function and financial improvement. He is expected to start with Woodside in early February 2022.

The company in November signed a binding share sale agreement under which Woodside will acquire the entire share capital of BHP Petroleum in exchange for new Woodside shares.

During his 28-year career with BHP and WMC Resources, Tiver has held significant financial, commercial, and leadership roles across a range of business sectors, including minerals and oil and gas.

He also worked in North and South America as well as in a variety of roles around Australia. Tiver has been a director of the BHP Foundation since 2019.

“Graham’s demonstrated technical and financial capability, strong operational background, and leadership skills will make an important contribution to Woodside and deliver ongoing value to shareholders,” Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said.

As for the new Santos CFO, Anthea McKinnell was appointed to the role which she will take on from January 1, 2022. She will replace Anthony Neilson who has held the role since December 2016. According to Santos, the two began a handover immediately.

Neilson will stay with the company as Chief Commercial Officer initially based in Sydney, where he will oversee the transition of the Oil Search business. This relates to the definitive merger agreement between Santos and Oil Search worth around $16 billion.

This will create a new entity that will be one of the 20 largest global oil and gas companies. The merger of the two became effective on December 10 following the approval by the National Court of Papua New Guinea. The combined Santos and Oil Search entity would be led by Santos Managing Director and CEO Kevin Gallagher.

As for McKinnell, she has been with Santos as deputy CFO since 2019. Before Santos, she spent 13 years at Woodside where she held several senior executive roles, including SVP Finance and Treasury, VP Global Operations Planning and Performance, and Acting CFO.

Santos added that McKinnell played a key role in leading the successful $1 billion bond transaction in April 2021, the integration of the ConocoPhillips asset purchase, and the current Oil Search merger.

“I am pleased to announce Anthea as an internal successor in the role of CFO at this pivotal moment for Santos as we finalize a merger that expands our business regionally,” Santos CEO, Kevin Gallagher, stated.

“I also acknowledge the outstanding contribution Anthony Neilson has made to Santos as CFO over the past five years, playing a significant role in the company’s turnaround, subsequent growth, and acquisitions,” he concluded.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com