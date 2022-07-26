Woodside Picks Heerema For Nganhurra FPSO Decom Work
Dutch engineering company Heerema Marine Contractors has been awarded a decommissioning contract by Woodside Energy that includes the integrated engineering, preparation, removal, and transport of the Nganhurra riser turret mooring (RTM).
The work involves removing the RTM from the Enfield field, located approximately 32 miles northwest of Exmouth in Western Australia, by lifting the structure in one piece onto a barge and transporting the structure to Henderson or other suitable Australian port for dismantling and recycling or reuse.
Heerema has been decommissioning offshore infrastructure safely for over thirty years. It will draw on this expertise and its track record of complex lifting operations to ensure the RTM's safe and environmentally sound recovery.
“We are proud to be Woodside Energy’s contractor of choice for removing the Nganhurra RTM. This contract represents our first decommissioning project in Australia, and although Heerema has a long history of safely and sustainably removing offshore structures from the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, we are very excited to continue our responsible decommissioning operations in Australian waters,” Jeroen van Oosten, Heerema’s Chief Commercial Officer, said.
“Heerema is looking forward to taking an active role in Australia’s decommissioning ambitions. The removal and subsequent reuse or recycling of offshore infrastructure is an essential final step in the lifecycle of oil and gas infrastructure and aligns with our company values of responsibility, sustainability, and contributing to a circular society,” he added.
The riser turret mooring is linked to the Nganhurra FPSO which was built by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea. It began operating at Enfield in 2006 and ceased production in late 2018.
Earlier this year, Woodside let a decommissioning contract for the shut-in oil field to DOF Subsea. The deal includes project management, engineering, fabrication, and decommissioning services to be performed during the second half of 2022. Work includes recovery of 18 subsea X-mas trees, 18 flowbases, and associated spool sections from the seafloor, plus one wellhead severance.
