Woodside, Pemex Start Drilling for Trion Development Project

Targeted to be put into production 2028, the $7.2-billion 'ultra-deepwater' project includes a floating production unit with an output capacity of 100,000 barrels a day.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd and Petróleos Mexicanos have launched drilling for the Trion field, a Mexican "ultra-deepwater" development that the partners greenlighted in 2023 with an expected budget of $7.2 billion.

Targeted to be put into production 2028, the project includes a floating production unit (FPU) named Tláloc with an output capacity of 100,000 barrels a day. The FPU would be connected to a floating storage and offloading vessel (FSO) with a capacity of 950,000 barrels. The partners expect 24 wells to be drilled over the field's life.

Transocean Ltd's Deepwater Thalassa arrived last week for the drilling campaign, Woodside said in a press release Monday. The drillship will be supported by supply vessels operating from ports in Tamaulipas state, Woodside said.

"The start of the drilling program represents a milestone for the Trion Project and for Mexico’s deepwater oil and gas sector", said Woodside acting chief executive Liz Westcott. "It underscores the strength of our collaboration with PEMEX and our shared commitment to delivering this world-class project safely and efficiently".

Woodside added it expects Trion to deliver over $10 billion in taxes and royalties to the Latin American country.

Mexico's National Hydrocarbons Commission approved the development plan 2023. Woodside, which operates Trion with a 60 percent stake, also reached an agreement with Pemex, which owns 40 percent, for the investment amount that year.

"Following the approval of the FDP [field development plan], Woodside has booked proved (1P) undeveloped reserves of 324.7 MMboe gross (194.8 MMboe Woodside share) and proved plus probable (2P) undeveloped reserves of 478.7 MMboe gross (287.2 MMboe Woodside share)", Woodside said in a statement August 30, 2023.

Besides Switzerland's Transocean for drilling, Trion's contractors include South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd for FPU engineering, procurement and construction; the Netherlands' SBM Offshore NV for FPU installation and FSO construction; and OneSubea UK Ltd for underwater trees.

On March 31, 2025 SLB Ltd said it has been tapped to oversee the delivery of 18 Trion wells over three years. SLB's scope includes digital directional drilling services and hardware, logging while drilling, surface logging, cementing, drilling and completions fluids, completions and wireline services.

Trion is in the Perdido Fold Belt at a water depth of 2,500 meters (1.55 miles). It sits 180 kilometers (111.8 miles) off the Mexican coast and 30km south of the Mexico-United States maritime border, according to Woodside.

