Woodside Nominates Leadership Team For $27B Tie Up With BHP

Australian oil and gas major Woodside has put forward its nominations for the leadership team of the company once the merger with BHP targeted for the second quarter of 2022 is finalized.

Woodside’s CEO Meg O’Neill informed that the leadership positions will be based in Perth, Australia, and Houston, Texas, USA.

The decision to divide leadership positions between Perth and Houston reflects the global nature of the combined portfolio.

“The merged business is expected to have the scale and cash flow to create value for shareholders, deliver growth and thrive through the global energy transition, enabled by a leadership team that brings together the very best of our two organizations.

“The Woodside board and I would like to thank the current Woodside executive team for their exemplary leadership during this transformational time for our business and extend our congratulations to all those nominated for executive leadership roles in the proposed merged company,” O’Neill stated.

Graham Tiver has been nominated as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, based in Perth, while Fiona Hick has been nominated to lead Australian Operations based in Perth.

The Australian city will also be the base for New Energy business led by Shaun Gregory, while Mark Abbotsford has been nominated to lead the Marketing and Trading team. Julie Fallon has been nominated to lead the Corporate Services, Toni Cudmore to lead Strategy and Climate division, and Daniel Kalms would lead Merger Integration activities.

International Operations would be led by Shiva McMahon, based in Houston. He would be joined in the Houston office by Andy Drummond, who would lead Exploration and Development, while Matthew Ridolfi would head the Projects division.

To remind, the binding share sale agreement, under which Woodside would acquire the entire share capital of BHP in exchange for Woodside shares was signed at the end of November last year.

According to Woodside, the merger would create a global top 10 independent energy company by production and the largest energy company listed on the ASX.

The combined company will have a high-margin oil portfolio, long-life LNG assets, and financial resilience to help supply the energy needed for global growth and development over the energy transition.

