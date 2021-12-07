Woodside Leases Land For Hydrogen Facility In Oklahoma

Woodside has secured a lease and an option to purchase land at an industrial park in Oklahoma to build an initial 290MW hydrogen facility.

Australian energy company Woodside has secured a lease and an option to purchase land at the Westport Industrial Park in Ardmore, Oklahoma, to build an initial 290MW hydrogen facility.

The lease is for 94 acres of vacant land which will become the home of its proposed H2OK project. The initial phase of the project will see the construction of a 290MW facility, which will be able to produce up to 90 tons of liquid hydrogen per day.

Woodside stated that the facility could be expanded up to 550MW in the future and double its daily production of liquid hydrogen.

The preliminary design of the modular, scalable production facility has been completed and the company is evaluating tenders to allow the project to enter front-end engineering and design (FEED) before the end of 2021. The final investment decision (FID) for H2OK is expected to happen next year, with first liquid hydrogen production set for 2025.

“H2OK would be located in a highly prospective part of the US market, close to national highways and the supply chain infrastructure of major companies that have signaled their interest in securing reliable, affordable, and lower carbon energy,” Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said.

“Following the completion of Woodside’s proposed merger with BHP’s petroleum business, we would have a significant presence in the North American market, and we expect new energy opportunities to be a growing component of our portfolio,” she added.

According to the Australian company, the facility will be in a strategic transport and supply chain corridor, which could see demand for the hydrogen it produces come from heavy-duty trucks, warehouse forklifts, heavy-duty equipment, ground handling equipment, and fuel cell microgrids for warehouses and data centers.

Woodside added that the H2OK project will be net-zero, with the electrolysers powered from Oklahoma’s existing energy network – which has a significant share of electricity produced by wind energy. Renewable Energy Certificates will be used for abating remaining emissions.

Worth noting, Oklahoma produces nearly 50 percent of its power from renewable sources, such as wind and hydro. It currently ranks second in the U.S. in wind energy generation, behind Texas.

Another hydrogen-related piece of news Woodside was involved with was the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Hyzon Motors – a U.S. supplier of commercial and heavy transport vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

