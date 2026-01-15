Woodside, JERA Finalize Winter LNG Deal for Japan

Under the five-year contract, Woodside is to deliver about 200,000 metric tons a year of LNG to Japan during winter starting 2027.

JERA Co Inc and Woodside Energy Group Ltd have finalized an agreement for the Australian company to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Japanese power utility in the winter months for five years.

The companies already have an existing contract under which Woodside is to deliver 400,000 metric tons a year of LNG to Japan. The 10-year agreement is to fulfill its first cargo this year on a delivered basis, as announced September 18, 2024.

Under the new deal, Woodside will deliver the volumes on an ex-ship basis between the months of December and February from 2027. Three cargoes totaling about 200,000 metric tons will be delivered per year, JERA said in a press release Wednesday.

"Gas-fired power generation plays a critical role in meeting peak energy demand and balancing seasonal fluctuations - challenges that are becoming more pronounced as renewable energy expands", JERA said. "Securing sufficient LNG supply during the winter months, when global gas demand surges, is essential to maintaining a stable electricity supply in Japan".

"The volumes supplied to JERA will be sourced from Woodside’s global LNG portfolio, leveraging assets such as Scarborough, North West Shelf, Pluto LNG and LALNG, once it is operational", Woodside said in a separate online statement about the new agreement.

JERA owns 15.1 percent in the Scarborough field offshore Western Australia, part of the broader Scarborough Energy Project.

Scarborough Energy is on track to start exporting LNG in the second half of this year, Woodside affirmed Tuesday as it announced the arrival of the project's floating production unit.

Scarborough Energy includes the development of the Scarborough field off the coast of Karratha, the construction of a second gas processing train for Pluto LNG with a capacity of five million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) and modifications to Pluto Train 1, according to Woodside. The FPU will process gas from the field.

Excluding train 1 modifications, Scarborough Energy was 91 percent complete at the end of the third quarter, according to Woodside's quarterly report October 22, 2025.

Woodside expects the project to produce up to eight MMtpa of LNG and supply 225 terajoules per day to the Western Australian market.

"This latest SPA [sale and purchase agreement] with JERA reflects the strong momentum Woodside achieved in 2025, converting multiple HOAs [heads of agreements] into binding SPAs", Woodside said Wednesday. "These agreements reinforce Woodside’s position as a trusted energy supplier across Asia and Europe and demonstrate our ability to deliver certainty and flexibility for customers".

On December 29, 2025 Woodside said it had signed an agreement to supply Turkiye's state-owned Boru Hatlari ile Petrol Tasima AS (BOTAS) about 500,000 metric tons a year of LNG for nine years, mostly from the under-construction Louisiana LNG. Deliveries are to start 2030.

On September 10, 2025 Woodside and Malaysia's state-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) announced an agreement for one MMtpa of LNG over 15 years starting 2028. The LNG for Petronas is to come from Woodside's global portfolio including Louisiana LNG.

On April 17, 2025 Woodside and Uniper SE confirmed a contract for Woodside to supply the German power and gas utility one MMtpa from Louisiana LNG for up to 13 years from the facility's commercial operations date (COD) plus up to one MMtpa from Woodside’s global portfolio, starting with Louisiana LNG's COD and lasting until 2039.

On March 17, 2025 Woodside announced an agreement to supply China Resources Gas International Ltd about 0.6 MMtpa over 15 years from 2027.

