Woodside Hires Strohm To Deliver TCP Flowlines For Scarborough

Strohm has been hired by Woodside Energy to deliver two TCP flowlines for the Scarborough field.

Composite pipe technology company Strohm has been contracted by Australia’s largest natural gas producer Woodside Energy to manufacture and deliver two Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP) flowlines. The technology will form an integral part of the relief well emergency response plans for the well construction phase of the Scarborough field development.

The development of the Scarborough field in the Exmouth sub-basin off the coast of Western Australia will feature up to 13 subsea production wells to be constructed and tied back to a floating platform moored in 900 m depth of water. Gas from the field will be processed at the expanded Pluto liquefied natural gas export facility near Karratha. In its entirety, the development represents an investment of $12 billion (A$16.2 billion).

The emergency response system, with two TCP Flowlines of 600 m lengths, will be stored onshore for timely deployment to the field in the unlikely event of a drilling-related source control incident. Two floating drill rigs would pump high-density kill fluid, utilizing well kill manifolds on the seabed. The TCP Flowlines would be laid on the seabed to connect the manifolds, facilitating the comingling of kill fluid to a relief well.

This is the first time TCP has been chosen for this application. Strohm is the world’s first and largest manufacturer of the technology, which has a proven track record in the energy sector and is currently qualifying it for other applications to support the industry’s net zero decarbonization goals such as green hydrogen transportation.

Strohm will deliver TCP Flowlines with each spooled onto storage and installation baskets which can be lowered to the seabed from a local Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair (IMR) vessel of opportunity.

“Having recently successfully installed a TCP Jumper for Woodside in its Julimar field, we are very proud our technology has been selected for their vital emergency response system. This collaboration further develops the strong working relationship between our two companies,” said Strohm VP Middle East & Asia-Pacific, Fabienne Ellington.

“The Scarborough reservoir is one of Australia’s largest discoveries and is estimated to contain 11.1 trillion cubic feet (2P) of dry gas. TCP was chosen because it is a smoothbore, lightweight pipe and is easy to transport and deploy offshore making it ideal in the event of an emergency response situation. It is also very compact and can be safely stored on spools or pallets,” added Strohm Representative, Australia, Robby O’Sullivan.

“This project is also important to our business as it increases Woodside Energy Ltd.’s familiarity with TCP for future consideration as it continues to evolve to higher specification materials and applications.”

“TCP Flowlines are another component in our suite of source control equipment for the Scarborough project. The technology allows us to implement a timely response as part of our source control plans,” noted Woodside Energy Well Delivery Manager Aaron McPhee.

