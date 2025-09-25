Woodside Gets Preliminary Deal to Supply LNG to BOTAS

Woodside signed a preliminary agreement to supply Turkiye's state-owned BOTAS about 204.83 Bcf gas equivalent LNG for up to nine years from 2030, mostly from the under-construction Louisiana LNG.

Woodside signed a preliminary agreement to supply Turkiye's state-owned BOTAS about 5.8 billion cubic meters (204.83 billion cubic feet) gas equivalent liquefied natural gas (LNG) for up to nine years from 2030, mostly from the under-construction Louisiana LNG project, the Australian company said Wednesday.

"This is a landmark heads of agreement between Woodside and BOTAS as it is the inaugural long-term LNG supply arrangement between our companies", Woodside chief operating officer Daniel Kalms said in an online statement.

"More importantly, it stands as a testament to BOTAS' confidence in the Louisiana LNG project, the U.S. LNG sector and Woodside’s reputation for reliability and operational excellence.

"This agreement also strengthens the Turkish-U.S. relationship and paves the way for building a larger strategic relationship with BOTAS that supports energy security and economic growth for Turkiye and the United States.

"Woodside appreciates the strong support from the Turkish and United States governments to help advance this agreement".

Woodside announced a positive FID (final investment decision) on Louisiana LNG, formerly Driftwood LNG, in April, with a projected gross capital spend of $17.5 billion. In June it completed a farm-down of 40 percent to Stonepeak Partners LP.

The Gulf Coast project holds a permit from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to export a cumulative 1.42 trillion cubic feet a year of natural gas equivalent, or 27.6 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of LNG according to Woodside, to both FTA and non-FTA countries. The DOE authorization was first granted - later amended - February 2017 for the portion for countries with a free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. and May 2019 for the non-FTA portion.

The FID is for phase I, which will have three liquefaction trains with a combined capacity of 16.5 MMtpa.

Earlier this month Woodside and Malaysia's state-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) announced an agreement for one MMtpa of LNG over 15 years starting 2028. The LNG for Petronas is to come from Woodside's global portfolio including Louisiana LNG.

Before the Petronas deal, Woodside secured a contract to supply German power and gas utility Uniper SE one MMtpa from Louisiana LNG for up to 13 years from the facility's commercial operations date (COD) plus up to one MMtpa from Woodside’s global portfolio, starting with Louisiana LNG's COD and lasting until 2039.

Also this year Woodside signed an agreement to supply China Resources Gas International Ltd about 0.6 MMtpa over 15 years from 2027.

Woodside in 2025 also penned a heads-of-agreement document with JERA Co Inc for approximately 0.2 MMtpa for five years from 2027.

