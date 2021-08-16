Woodside Confirms BHP Discussions

Woodside has confirmed that it is engaged in discussions with BHP.

Woodside has confirmed that it is engaged in discussions with BHP regarding a potential merger involving BHP’s entire petroleum business through a distribution of Woodside shares to BHP shareholders.

The company posted a statement on its website on Monday following recent speculation regarding a potential transaction between the businesses.

“Woodside continuously reviews the composition of its asset portfolio and opportunities to create and deliver value for shareholders,” Woodside said in the statement.

“Woodside is engaged in discussions with BHP regarding a potential merger … These discussions are ongoing. Woodside will continue to update the market in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations,” the company added in the statement.

Commenting on the development, Wood Mackenzie’s research director Andrew Harwood said, “a merger would create a new international super independent built for scale and resilience, with a long-term focus on LNG but exposure in the medium term to high-margin, deepwater oil”.

“BHP’s oil operations in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) complements Woodside’s deepwater capabilities and add a new core focus area to Woodside’s existing portfolio. BHP has recently sanctioned $800 million of new investment at the Shenzi hub in the GOM and is progressing the Trion project in Mexico,” he added.

“Woodside would also strengthen its position in its key North West Shelf LNG and Scarborough assets. Woodside would be firmly in control of the Scarborough development but will continue to look for new partners to optimize future capital outlays,” the Wood Mackenzie representative went on to say.

An exit from its petroleum business has been long rumoured for BHP, and as it faces rising pressure from the energy transition, it would seem that the mining conglomerate has determined now to be the optimum moment to achieve maximum value, Harwood noted.

“The terms of any merger announcement will be closely examined to see exactly what value has been achieved,” Harwood said.

“Following hot on the heels of Santos’ proposed merger with Oil Search, a Woodside-BHP combination is further evidence of oil and gas operators seeking solace from longer term uncertainty through scale, and doubling down on long-term, cash-generative, resilient resource themes,” he added.

“For the wider Australia exploration and production sector, a second merger proposal will give Australia another homegrown heavyweight that can compete on the international scene. The inevitable optimization of enlarged portfolios will also provide opportunities for other players looking to squeeze value from assets deemed surplus to requirements by these newer and bigger entities,” Harwood continued.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com